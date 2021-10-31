Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Xxx 1024bengals Ravens Nfl 70 Jpg S Cin Det Usa Md

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Xxx 1024bengals Ravens Nfl 70 Jpg S Cin Det Usa Md

    The New York Jets (1-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Bengals

    Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. New York

    Bengals vs Jets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bengals

    -10.5

    43

    Cincinnati and New York Stats

    • The Bengals rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Jets allow (29.2).
    • The Bengals collect 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets give up per contest.
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
    • The Jets average 5.0 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals give up (18.3).
    • The Jets rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals give up (339.9).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has thrown for 1,956 yards while completing 68.9% of his passes (146-for-212), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (279.4 yards per game).
    • Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 539 rushing yards (77.0 per game) and four scores.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 35 catches (on 51 targets) and leads the team with 754 receiving yards (107.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 58 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injuries: Joe Mixon: Out (Foot), John Ross: Doubtful (Illness), Darius Phillips: Questionable (Knee), Trey Hopkins: Out (Concussion), Jonah Williams: Out (Stinger), Bobby Hart: Out (Knee)

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (194.7 per game) and a 57.5% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has rushed for a team-high 202 yards on 58 carries (33.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 131 receiving yards on 17 catches .
    • Corey Davis has racked up 24 catches for 349 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 58.2 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley has totaled 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Keelan Cole leads the team with zero interceptions and has added 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

    Jets Injuries: Jordan Jenkins: Questionable (Ribs), Frank Gore: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Jamison Crowder: Doubtful (Groin), Josh Andrews: Questionable (Shoulder), Sam Ficken: Doubtful (Right Groin), Breshad Perriman: Out (Concussion), Conor McDermott: Questionable (Illness), Blake Cashman: Out (Hamstring), Bradley McDougald: Out (Shoulder), Cameron Clark: Out (Illness)

    

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
