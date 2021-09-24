New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-2) visit the Denver Broncos (2-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Denver and New York Stats

The Broncos racked up 20.2 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Jets surrendered per contest (28.6).

The Broncos racked up 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last year.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).

The Jets put up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9) last year.

The Jets racked up 279.9 yards per game last season, 88 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per matchup.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last year, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater racked up 3,733 passing yards (233.3 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also led his team with 279 rushing yards on 53 carries and five touchdowns.

Melvin Gordon III took 215 carries for 986 rushing yards a season ago (61.6 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Last season Tim Patrick was targeted 79 times and notched 51 catches for 742 yards with six touchdowns.

Last season, Malik Reed collected eight sacks, eight TFL and 51 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson totaled 124 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.

Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Reed OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tim Patrick WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Graham Glasgow OG Illness Limited Participation In Practice Noah Fant TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Courtland Sutton WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Mike Purcell NT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Ty Johnson took 54 attempts for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and amassed 65 catches for 984 yards with five touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams had a strong body of work a year ago, notching seven sacks, 10 TFL and 55 tackles.

Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Marcus Maye collected 88 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamien Sherwood LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice John Franklin-Myers DT Calf Limited Participation In Practice Zach Wilson QB Groin Full Participation In Practice Jamison Crowder WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Giants W 27-13 Away 9/19/2021 Jaguars W 23-13 Away 9/26/2021 Jets - Home 10/3/2021 Ravens - Home 10/10/2021 Steelers - Away 10/17/2021 Raiders - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Carolina L 19-14 Away 9/19/2021 New England L 25-6 Home 9/26/2021 Denver - Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/10/2021 Atlanta - Away 10/24/2021 New England - Away

