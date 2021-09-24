New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-2) visit the Denver Broncos (2-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver and New York Stats

  • The Broncos racked up 20.2 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Jets surrendered per contest (28.6).
  • The Broncos racked up 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last year.
  • The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).
  • The Jets put up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9) last year.
  • The Jets racked up 279.9 yards per game last season, 88 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per matchup.
  • The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last year, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Broncos Impact Players

  • Teddy Bridgewater racked up 3,733 passing yards (233.3 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also led his team with 279 rushing yards on 53 carries and five touchdowns.
  • Melvin Gordon III took 215 carries for 986 rushing yards a season ago (61.6 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • Last season Tim Patrick was targeted 79 times and notched 51 catches for 742 yards with six touchdowns.
  • Last season, Malik Reed collected eight sacks, eight TFL and 51 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson totaled 124 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.
  • Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Broncos Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Malik Reed

OLB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Tim Patrick

WR

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Shelby Harris

DE

Wrist

Limited Participation In Practice

Graham Glasgow

OG

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Noah Fant

TE

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Courtland Sutton

WR

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Mike Purcell

NT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

  • Ty Johnson took 54 attempts for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and amassed 65 catches for 984 yards with five touchdowns.
  • Quinnen Williams had a strong body of work a year ago, notching seven sacks, 10 TFL and 55 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Marcus Maye collected 88 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Jets Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jamien Sherwood

LB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

John Franklin-Myers

DT

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Zach Wilson

QB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Jamison Crowder

WR

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Giants

W 27-13

Away

9/19/2021

Jaguars

W 23-13

Away

9/26/2021

Jets

-

Home

10/3/2021

Ravens

-

Home

10/10/2021

Steelers

-

Away

10/17/2021

Raiders

-

Home

Jets Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Carolina

L 19-14

Away

9/19/2021

New England

L 25-6

Home

9/26/2021

Denver

-

Away

10/3/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/10/2021

Atlanta

-

Away

10/24/2021

New England

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

