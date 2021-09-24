New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

The New York Jets (0-2) visit the Denver Broncos (2-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Denver and New York Stats
- The Broncos racked up 20.2 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Jets surrendered per contest (28.6).
- The Broncos racked up 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last year.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).
- The Jets put up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9) last year.
- The Jets racked up 279.9 yards per game last season, 88 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per matchup.
- The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last year, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater racked up 3,733 passing yards (233.3 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also led his team with 279 rushing yards on 53 carries and five touchdowns.
- Melvin Gordon III took 215 carries for 986 rushing yards a season ago (61.6 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
- Last season Tim Patrick was targeted 79 times and notched 51 catches for 742 yards with six touchdowns.
- Last season, Malik Reed collected eight sacks, eight TFL and 51 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson totaled 124 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.
- Justin Simmons intercepted five passes while adding 96 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Malik Reed
OLB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Tim Patrick
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Limited Participation In Practice
Graham Glasgow
OG
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Noah Fant
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Courtland Sutton
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Mike Purcell
NT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Ty Johnson took 54 attempts for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Last season Corey Davis was targeted 92 times and amassed 65 catches for 984 yards with five touchdowns.
- Quinnen Williams had a strong body of work a year ago, notching seven sacks, 10 TFL and 55 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Marcus Maye collected 88 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jamien Sherwood
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
John Franklin-Myers
DT
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Zach Wilson
QB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Jamison Crowder
WR
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Giants
W 27-13
Away
9/19/2021
Jaguars
W 23-13
Away
9/26/2021
Jets
-
Home
10/3/2021
Ravens
-
Home
10/10/2021
Steelers
-
Away
10/17/2021
Raiders
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Carolina
L 19-14
Away
9/19/2021
New England
L 25-6
Home
9/26/2021
Denver
-
Away
10/3/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/10/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
10/24/2021
New England
-
Away
