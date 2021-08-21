How to Watch Jets at Packers

Both the Packers and Jets will bring plenty of young talent to their preseason matchup.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are gearing up for the start of the 2021 NFL season. While Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love will not play, there are still plenty of players to keep a close eye on, including Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Green Bay does not plan to play Rodgers this preseason and Love is out with a shoulder injury, but the Jets' No. 2 overall pick will be under center for New York.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (WLNY-New York, NY)

In the Jets' first preseason game, Wilson completed six of his nine pass attempts for 63 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. New York is betting on Wilson being the long-term face of their franchise at the quarterback position.

Other players to watch for the Jets include quarterback James Morgan, running back La'Mical Perine and wide receiver Denzel Mims.

For the Packers, Love completed 12 of his 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first week of the preseason.

This week, though, the Packers will be starting Kurt Benkert at quarterback. Benkert has become a fan favorite and many believe he could end up making the roster as the third quarterback. Two other names to watch are rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers and newly-acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

The stars may not be out to play in this preseason matchup, but there are plenty of players worth watching. Make sure to tune in.

