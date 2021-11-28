Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    How to Watch New York Jets vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach David Culley congratulates Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Jets (2-8) head into a matchup with the Houston Texans (2-8) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Jets

    Houston and New York Stats

    • The Texans put up 15 points per game, 17 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (32).
    • The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).
    • This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).
    • The Jets put up 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).
    • The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.

    Texans Impact Players

    • Davis Mills has passed for 1,357 yards (140-for-209), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (135.7 yards per game).
    • David Johnson has rushed for a team-leading 137 yards (13.7 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 198 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.
    • Brandin Cooks has 59 receptions for a team-high 659 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with seven sacks and has added nine TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Kamu Grugier-Hill's 60 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jordan Jenkins

    DE

    Knee

    Out

    Nico Collins

    WR

    Hip

    Questionable

    Lonnie Johnson Jr.

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jonathan Greenard

    DE

    Foot

    Questionable

    Davion Davis

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    A.J. Moore

    S

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kamu Grugier-Hill

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards while completing 57.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (116.8 yards per game).
    • Ty Johnson has run for a team-high 144 yards on 42 attempts (14.4 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 271 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Corey Davis has racked up 32 catches for 477 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 47.7 receiving yards per game.
    • Quinnen Williams has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 36 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley has racked up 80 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and one pass defended.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Corey Davis

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Michael Carter

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Nathan Shepherd

    DT

    Elbow

    Questionable

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Shaq Lawson

    DE

    Wrist

    Questionable

    John Franklin-Myers

    DT

    Hip

    Questionable

    Folorunso Fatukasi

    DT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Rams

    L 38-22

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Dolphins

    L 17-9

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Titans

    W 22-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 45-30

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    L 45-17

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    New York Jets at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

