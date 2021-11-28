How to Watch New York Jets vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Jets (2-8) head into a matchup with the Houston Texans (2-8) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Jets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Houston and New York Stats
- The Texans put up 15 points per game, 17 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (32).
- The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).
- This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).
- The Jets put up 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).
- The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).
- The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has passed for 1,357 yards (140-for-209), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (135.7 yards per game).
- David Johnson has rushed for a team-leading 137 yards (13.7 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 198 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has 59 receptions for a team-high 659 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with seven sacks and has added nine TFL and 23 tackles.
- Kamu Grugier-Hill's 60 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jordan Jenkins
DE
Knee
Out
Nico Collins
WR
Hip
Questionable
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
CB
Illness
Questionable
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Foot
Questionable
Davion Davis
WR
Illness
Questionable
A.J. Moore
S
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Kamu Grugier-Hill
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards while completing 57.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (116.8 yards per game).
- Ty Johnson has run for a team-high 144 yards on 42 attempts (14.4 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 271 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns.
- Corey Davis has racked up 32 catches for 477 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 47.7 receiving yards per game.
- Quinnen Williams has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 36 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley has racked up 80 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and one pass defended.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Corey Davis
WR
Groin
Questionable
Michael Carter
RB
Ankle
Out
Nathan Shepherd
DT
Elbow
Questionable
C.J. Mosley
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Shaq Lawson
DE
Wrist
Questionable
John Franklin-Myers
DT
Hip
Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi
DT
Foot
Questionable
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Rams
L 38-22
Home
11/7/2021
Dolphins
L 17-9
Away
11/21/2021
Titans
W 22-13
Away
11/28/2021
Jets
-
Home
12/5/2021
Colts
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
12/19/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
L 45-30
Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
L 45-17
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
L 24-17
Home
11/28/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
12/12/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/19/2021
Miami
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.