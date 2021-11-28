Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach David Culley congratulates Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (2-8) head into a matchup with the Houston Texans (2-8) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

Houston and New York Stats

The Texans put up 15 points per game, 17 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (32).

The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).

This year, the Texans have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Jets' takeaways (8).

The Jets put up 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).

The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has passed for 1,357 yards (140-for-209), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (135.7 yards per game).

David Johnson has rushed for a team-leading 137 yards (13.7 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 198 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has 59 receptions for a team-high 659 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with seven sacks and has added nine TFL and 23 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill's 60 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and four passes defended.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Jenkins DE Knee Out Nico Collins WR Hip Questionable Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Illness Questionable Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Questionable Davion Davis WR Illness Questionable A.J. Moore S Back Limited Participation In Practice Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards while completing 57.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (116.8 yards per game).

Ty Johnson has run for a team-high 144 yards on 42 attempts (14.4 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 271 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns.

Corey Davis has racked up 32 catches for 477 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 47.7 receiving yards per game.

Quinnen Williams has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up five TFL and 36 tackles.

C.J. Mosley has racked up 80 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Ashtyn Davis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and one pass defended.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Corey Davis WR Groin Questionable Michael Carter RB Ankle Out Nathan Shepherd DT Elbow Questionable C.J. Mosley LB Shoulder Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Wrist Questionable John Franklin-Myers DT Hip Questionable Folorunso Fatukasi DT Foot Questionable

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Rams L 38-22 Home 11/7/2021 Dolphins L 17-9 Away 11/21/2021 Titans W 22-13 Away 11/28/2021 Jets - Home 12/5/2021 Colts - Home 12/12/2021 Seahawks - Home 12/19/2021 Jaguars - Away

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/4/2021 Indianapolis L 45-30 Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo L 45-17 Home 11/21/2021 Miami L 24-17 Home 11/28/2021 Houston - Away 12/5/2021 Philadelphia - Home 12/12/2021 New Orleans - Home 12/19/2021 Miami - Away

