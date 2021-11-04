Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) host the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Jets

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis and New York Stats

The Colts score 25 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (29.4).

The Colts rack up 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Jets allow per matchup (390.4).

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).

This season the Jets put up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts give up (22.9).

The Jets rack up 46 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow (352.4).

This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has passed for 1,926 yards (168-for-270), with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions (240.8 YPG). He's also run 25 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 649 yards (81.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 45 catches (65 targets) and paces his team with 594 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with four sacks and has added five TFL and 36 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has collected 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 60 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Quenton Nelson OL Toe Questionable Bopete Keyes CB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice T.Y. Hilton WR Concussion Out

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (166.9 per game) with a 57.5% completion percentage (104-for-181), throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Michael Carter has ran for a team-leading 279 yards on 73 carries (39.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for a team-high 226 yards.

Corey Davis has 24 catches (42 targets) and paces his team with 349 receiving yards (49.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.

C.J. Mosley has collected 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Shaq Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 12 tackles, four TFL, and two passes defended.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Not injury related Out Zach Wilson QB Knee Out Trevon Wesco TE Knee Full Participation In Practice George Fant OT Ankle Questionable Corey Davis WR Hip Doubtful Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Out

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Texans W 31-3 Home 10/24/2021 49ers W 30-18 Away 10/31/2021 Titans L 34-31 Home 11/4/2021 Jets - Home 11/14/2021 Jaguars - Home 11/21/2021 Bills - Away 11/28/2021 Buccaneers - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Atlanta L 27-20 Away 10/24/2021 New England L 54-13 Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati W 34-31 Home 11/4/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/21/2021 Miami - Home 11/28/2021 Houston - Away

