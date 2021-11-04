Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154

    The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) host the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Jets

    Indianapolis and New York Stats

    • The Colts score 25 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (29.4).
    • The Colts rack up 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Jets allow per matchup (390.4).
    • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).
    • This season the Jets put up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts give up (22.9).
    • The Jets rack up 46 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow (352.4).
    • This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has passed for 1,926 yards (168-for-270), with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions (240.8 YPG). He's also run 25 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 649 yards (81.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 45 catches (65 targets) and paces his team with 594 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with four sacks and has added five TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has collected 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 60 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Quenton Nelson

    OL

    Toe

    Questionable

    Bopete Keyes

    CB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    T.Y. Hilton

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (166.9 per game) with a 57.5% completion percentage (104-for-181), throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has ran for a team-leading 279 yards on 73 carries (39.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for a team-high 226 yards.
    • Corey Davis has 24 catches (42 targets) and paces his team with 349 receiving yards (49.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Quinnen Williams has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley has collected 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Shaq Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 12 tackles, four TFL, and two passes defended.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

    OL

    Not injury related

    Out

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    Knee

    Out

    Trevon Wesco

    TE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    George Fant

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Corey Davis

    WR

    Hip

    Doubtful

    Tevin Coleman

    RB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Texans

    W 31-3

    Home

    10/24/2021

    49ers

    W 30-18

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Titans

    L 34-31

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Home

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Atlanta

    L 27-20

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New England

    L 54-13

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
