How to Watch New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) host the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Jets
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis and New York Stats
- The Colts score 25 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (29.4).
- The Colts rack up 39.5 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Jets allow per matchup (390.4).
- The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).
- This season the Jets put up 6.6 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Colts give up (22.9).
- The Jets rack up 46 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts allow (352.4).
- This year the Jets have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has passed for 1,926 yards (168-for-270), with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions (240.8 YPG). He's also run 25 times for 108 yards and one touchdown.
- Jonathan Taylor has run for a team-high 649 yards (81.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 45 catches (65 targets) and paces his team with 594 receiving yards (74.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- This season DeForest Buckner leads the team with four sacks and has added five TFL and 36 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has collected 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 60 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Quenton Nelson
OL
Toe
Questionable
Bopete Keyes
CB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Concussion
Out
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (166.9 per game) with a 57.5% completion percentage (104-for-181), throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Michael Carter has ran for a team-leading 279 yards on 73 carries (39.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for a team-high 226 yards.
- Corey Davis has 24 catches (42 targets) and paces his team with 349 receiving yards (49.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Quinnen Williams has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley has collected 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Shaq Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 12 tackles, four TFL, and two passes defended.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL
Not injury related
Out
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Out
Trevon Wesco
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
George Fant
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Corey Davis
WR
Hip
Doubtful
Tevin Coleman
RB
Hamstring
Out
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Texans
W 31-3
Home
10/24/2021
49ers
W 30-18
Away
10/31/2021
Titans
L 34-31
Home
11/4/2021
Jets
-
Home
11/14/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bills
-
Away
11/28/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Atlanta
L 27-20
Away
10/24/2021
New England
L 54-13
Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
W 34-31
Home
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/28/2021
Houston
-
Away
