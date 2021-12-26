Publish date:
How to Watch New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A Pair of stumbling teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021 when the New York Jets (3-11) aim to end their three-game lose streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12), who have lost six games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Jacksonville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jets
-2.5
42.5
New York and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Jets score 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
- The Jets collect 314.9 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 26 times this season, 19 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
- The Jaguars put up 14.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer than the Jets allow (30.6).
- The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (12).
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has 1,911 passing yards (136.5 per game) and a 56.2% completion percentage (173-for-308), tossing six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
- Michael Carter has churned out a team-high 448 rushing yards (32.0 per game) and four scores. He has tacked on 33 receptions for 310 yards .
- Jamison Crowder has hauled in 50 catches for 431 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 30.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley has totaled 132 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Brandin Echols leads the team with one interception and has added 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.
Jets Injuries: Jeff Smith: Questionable (Shoulder), Javelin Guidry: Doubtful (Knee)
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,945 yards while completing 58.1% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (210.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 55 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has picked up a team-high 757 rushing yards (54.1 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 222 yards, also tops on the team.
- Marvin Jones Jr. has hauled in 56 passes for a team best 624 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 44.6 yards per game.
- This season Dawuane Smoot leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 97 tackles and 3.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Tyson Campbell has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.
Jaguars Injuries: Collin Johnson: Out (Hamstring), James Robinson: Questionable (Ankle), Sidney Jones IV: Out (Achilles)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
26
2021
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)