    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) rushes for yards against Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Texans during a regular season NFL game. Houston defeated Jacksonville 30-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121921 Jagstexans 49

    A Pair of stumbling teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021 when the New York Jets (3-11) aim to end their three-game lose streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12), who have lost six games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars

    Betting Information for New York vs. Jacksonville

    Jets vs Jaguars Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jets

    -2.5

    42.5

    New York and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Jets score 8.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
    • The Jets collect 314.9 yards per game, 36.9 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
    • The Jets have turned the ball over 26 times this season, 19 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
    • The Jaguars put up 14.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer than the Jets allow (30.6).
    • The Jaguars collect 302.6 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 391.8 the Jets give up.
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (12).

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 1,911 passing yards (136.5 per game) and a 56.2% completion percentage (173-for-308), tossing six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has churned out a team-high 448 rushing yards (32.0 per game) and four scores. He has tacked on 33 receptions for 310 yards .
    • Jamison Crowder has hauled in 50 catches for 431 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 30.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley has totaled 132 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Brandin Echols leads the team with one interception and has added 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

    Jets Injuries: Jeff Smith: Questionable (Shoulder), Javelin Guidry: Doubtful (Knee)

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,945 yards while completing 58.1% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions (210.4 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 55 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has picked up a team-high 757 rushing yards (54.1 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 222 yards, also tops on the team.
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has hauled in 56 passes for a team best 624 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 44.6 yards per game.
    • This season Dawuane Smoot leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Myles Jack has racked up 97 tackles and 3.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Tyson Campbell has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

    Jaguars Injuries: Collin Johnson: Out (Hamstring), James Robinson: Questionable (Ankle), Sidney Jones IV: Out (Achilles)

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
