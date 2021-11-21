Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is brought to the ground by two Raven defenders during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 028

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Jets (2-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in an AFC East showdown. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Betting Information for Miami vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -3.5 44.5

Miami and New York Stats

The Dolphins put up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets give up (32.9).

The Dolphins rack up 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7) than the Jets give up per contest (417.1).

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Jets' takeaways (7).

This season the Jets score 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins allow (25.2).

The Jets collect 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins allow (383.1).

The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has 1,283 passing yards (128.3 per game) and a 62.7% completion percentage (141-for-225), heaving five touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has picked up a team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 YPG) and scored one touchdown. He has added 38 catches for 202 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 60 catches for 557 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and averages 55.7 receiving yards per game.

Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Jerome Baker has totaled 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and 10 passes defended 10 this season.

Dolphins Injuries: Kyle Van Noy: Questionable (Hip), Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Foot)

Jets Impact Players

This year Zach Wilson has put up 1,168 passing yards (129.8 per game) while going 104-for-181 (57.5%) and throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Michael Carter has taken 102 carries for a team-leading 367 rushing yards (40.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for a team-high 306 yards .

This season Corey Davis has 29 catches for a team-high 442 yards (49.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Quinnen Williams leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the current campaign, C.J. Mosley has collected 72 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

This season Shaq Lawson leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Jets Injuries: Blessuan Austin: Questionable (Neck), Blake Cashman: Doubtful (Hamstrings), Sam Ficken: Questionable (Right Groin), Sam Darnold: Doubtful (Right Shoulder)

