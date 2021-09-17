New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
How to Watch New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (0-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Jets (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in an AFC East battle. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

Betting Information for New England vs. New York

Patriots vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Patriots

-6

43

New England and New York Stats

  • The Patriots racked up 8.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Jets gave up (28.6) last season.
  • The Patriots collected 60.3 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Jets allowed per contest (387.6) last season.
  • Last year the Patriots turned the ball over 19 times, while the Jets forced 19.
  • The Jets put up 6.9 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Patriots gave up (22.1) last season.
  • The Jets collected 73.9 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Patriots gave up (353.8) per outing last year.
  • Last year the Jets had 19 turnovers, three fewer than the Patriots had takeaways (22).

Patriots Impact Players

  • Damien Harris took 137 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Last season Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and had 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
  • Last season, Kyle Van Noy totaled 6.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 69 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips collected 107 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
  • Last season, J.C. Jackson hauled in nine interceptions and added 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended.

Jets Impact Players

  • Ty Johnson took 54 carries for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Corey Davis grabbed 65 passes for 984 yards last season with five touchdowns. He was targeted 92 times, and averaged 70.3 yards per game.
  • Quinnen Williams showed out with an impressive stat line of 7.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 55 tackles.
  • B.J. Goodson collected 91 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions over his 2020 campaign.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

New England Patriots at New York Jets

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
