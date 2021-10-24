New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) exits the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) play on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

    New England and New York Stats

    • The Patriots rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).
    • The Patriots collect 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).
    • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
    • The Jets put up 13.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Patriots allow (21.2).
    • The Jets average 267 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots give up.
    • The Jets have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (8).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has passed for 1,472 yards (150-for-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions (245.3 yards per game).
    • Damien Harris has taken 81 attempts for a team-high 331 rushing yards (55.2 YPG) and three touchdowns.
    • Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 52 times and has 36 catches, leading his team with 346 yards (57.7 ypg).
    • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 26 tackles.
    • This season Kyle Dugger has collected 37 tackles, four TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 27 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    Jets Impact Players

    • This year Zach Wilson has put up 1,117 passing yards (223.4 per game) while going 98-for-171 (57.3%) and throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has 47 attempts for a team-high 165 rushing yards (33 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Corey Davis has hauled in 20 receptions for 302 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 60.4 receiving yards per game.
    • Quinnen Williams has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added three TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, C.J. Mosley has 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Jets Injury Report

    Jeff Smith

    WR

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nathan Shepherd

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Adrian Colbert

    S

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Marcus Maye

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyler Kroft

    TE

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 19-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Texans

    W 25-22

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cowboys

    L 35-29

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Denver

    L 26-0

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Tennessee

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Atlanta

    L 27-20

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    New York Jets at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

