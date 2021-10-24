New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

How to Watch New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) play on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and New York Stats
- The Patriots rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).
- The Patriots collect 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).
- This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
- The Jets put up 13.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Patriots allow (21.2).
- The Jets average 267 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots give up.
- The Jets have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (8).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has passed for 1,472 yards (150-for-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions (245.3 yards per game).
- Damien Harris has taken 81 attempts for a team-high 331 rushing yards (55.2 YPG) and three touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 52 times and has 36 catches, leading his team with 346 yards (57.7 ypg).
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 26 tackles.
- This season Kyle Dugger has collected 37 tackles, four TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 27 tackles and nine passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
Jets Impact Players
- This year Zach Wilson has put up 1,117 passing yards (223.4 per game) while going 98-for-171 (57.3%) and throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Michael Carter has 47 attempts for a team-high 165 rushing yards (33 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Corey Davis has hauled in 20 receptions for 302 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 60.4 receiving yards per game.
- Quinnen Williams has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added three TFL and 18 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, C.J. Mosley has 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jeff Smith
WR
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Nathan Shepherd
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Adrian Colbert
S
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Marcus Maye
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
C.J. Mosley
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Kroft
TE
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Buccaneers
L 19-17
Home
10/10/2021
Texans
W 25-22
Away
10/17/2021
Cowboys
L 35-29
Home
10/24/2021
Jets
-
Home
10/31/2021
Chargers
-
Away
11/7/2021
Panthers
-
Away
11/14/2021
Browns
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Denver
L 26-0
Away
10/3/2021
Tennessee
W 27-24
Home
10/10/2021
Atlanta
L 27-20
Away
10/24/2021
New England
-
Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
