New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) exits the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) play on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium

New England and New York Stats

The Patriots rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).

The Patriots collect 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

The Jets put up 13.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Patriots allow (21.2).

The Jets average 267 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots give up.

The Jets have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (8).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has passed for 1,472 yards (150-for-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions (245.3 yards per game).

Damien Harris has taken 81 attempts for a team-high 331 rushing yards (55.2 YPG) and three touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 52 times and has 36 catches, leading his team with 346 yards (57.7 ypg).

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 26 tackles.

This season Kyle Dugger has collected 37 tackles, four TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 27 tackles and nine passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status - - - -

Jets Impact Players

This year Zach Wilson has put up 1,117 passing yards (223.4 per game) while going 98-for-171 (57.3%) and throwing for four touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Michael Carter has 47 attempts for a team-high 165 rushing yards (33 per game) and two touchdowns.

Corey Davis has hauled in 20 receptions for 302 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 60.4 receiving yards per game.

Quinnen Williams has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added three TFL and 18 tackles.

Over his current campaign, C.J. Mosley has 45 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeff Smith WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Nathan Shepherd DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Adrian Colbert S Concussion Full Participation In Practice Marcus Maye S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Mosley LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Kroft TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Buccaneers L 19-17 Home 10/10/2021 Texans W 25-22 Away 10/17/2021 Cowboys L 35-29 Home 10/24/2021 Jets - Home 10/31/2021 Chargers - Away 11/7/2021 Panthers - Away 11/14/2021 Browns - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Denver L 26-0 Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee W 27-24 Home 10/10/2021 Atlanta L 27-20 Away 10/24/2021 New England - Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/4/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo - Home

