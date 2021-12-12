How to Watch New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New Orleans vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saints
-5.5
42.5
New Orleans and New York Stats
- The Saints score 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets surrender per contest (30.6).
- The Saints rack up 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets give up per contest (396.8).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (9).
- The Jets score 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints allow (23.0).
- The Jets average 327.0 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 346.5 the Saints give up.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has compiled 1,083 passing yards (90.3 per game) while connecting on 99 of 173 passes (57.2%), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Alvin Kamara has churned out a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 YPG) and tallied three touchdowns. He has added 32 catches for 310 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
- Marquez Callaway has 28 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the team with 409 receiving yards (34.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- Demario Davis has collected 80 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and three sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended 12 this season.
Saints Injuries: Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck), Patrick Robinson: Out (Hamstring), Malcom Brown: Out (Shoulder)
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards while completing 58% of his passes, with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions (128.3 yards per game).
- Tevin Coleman has racked up a team-high 243 rushing yards (20.3 per game).
- Jamison Crowder has been targeted 57 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 372 yards (31.0 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- John Franklin-Myers has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.
- C.J. Mosley has racked up 101 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Ashtyn Davis has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles and two passes defended.
Jets Injuries: Jamison Crowder: Questionable (Calf), Pat Elflein: Questionable (Shoulder), Ashtyn Davis: Out (Foot), Frank Gore: Questionable (Concussion), Greg Van Roten: Out (Toe), Jordan Jenkins: Out (Shoulder), Denzel Mims: Out (Not Injury Related), Bennett Jackson: Out (Hamstring)
Regional restrictions apply.