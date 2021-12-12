Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) rushes against Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Saints -5.5 42.5

New Orleans and New York Stats

The Saints score 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets surrender per contest (30.6).

The Saints rack up 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets give up per contest (396.8).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (9).

The Jets score 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints allow (23.0).

The Jets average 327.0 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 346.5 the Saints give up.

The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has compiled 1,083 passing yards (90.3 per game) while connecting on 99 of 173 passes (57.2%), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has churned out a team-high 530 rushing yards (44.2 YPG) and tallied three touchdowns. He has added 32 catches for 310 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.

Marquez Callaway has 28 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the team with 409 receiving yards (34.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Demario Davis has collected 80 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and three sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended 12 this season.

Saints Injuries: Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck), Patrick Robinson: Out (Hamstring), Malcom Brown: Out (Shoulder)

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards while completing 58% of his passes, with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions (128.3 yards per game).

Tevin Coleman has racked up a team-high 243 rushing yards (20.3 per game).

Jamison Crowder has been targeted 57 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 372 yards (31.0 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

John Franklin-Myers has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL, 29 tackles, and one interception.

C.J. Mosley has racked up 101 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Ashtyn Davis has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles and two passes defended.

Jets Injuries: Jamison Crowder: Questionable (Calf), Pat Elflein: Questionable (Shoulder), Ashtyn Davis: Out (Foot), Frank Gore: Questionable (Concussion), Greg Van Roten: Out (Toe), Jordan Jenkins: Out (Shoulder), Denzel Mims: Out (Not Injury Related), Bennett Jackson: Out (Hamstring)

