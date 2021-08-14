How to Watch Jets at Giants

It's always a big deal when New York City's NFL teams play each other, even if it's only a preseason game.

On Saturday, we'll see the Giants and the Jets face off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both teams enter the 2021 season looking to make some improvements after poor 2020 seasons.

For the Jets -- the nominal road team in this contest between two teams that share a stadium -- the team is looking to see how their new quarterback, former BYU star Zach Wilson, looks in his first live NFL action.

The Jets went 2-14 last season, earning them the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They enter this season with not just a new quarterback, but a new head coach, some new receivers, and a lot of new faces on the defense.

As for the Giants, the team finished 6-10 last season, but because the NFC East as a whole had a down season, the team was just one game out of the playoffs.

New York heads into this season with some of the highest hopes in their division. While quarterback Daniel Jones needs to make a leap if the team wants to be true contenders, the offseason addition of wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the return of a healthy Saquon Barkley give the Giants an offense that should be much-improved.

In fact, the Giants don't have nearly the level of question marks heading into this preseason contest that their Meadowlands brethren have. Sure, they need to figure out who earns some backup roles on defense and need to get their wide receiver rotation solidified, but the Giants have mostly built a solid team.

How to Watch:

Date: August 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Watch Jets at Giants online with fuboTV:

While we're unlikely to see a ton of the starters in the first preseason game for both teams, even a series or two from Zach Wilson should excite both Jets fans and NFL fans as a whole.

