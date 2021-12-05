Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and the New York Jets (3-8) play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Eagles -5.5 44

Philadelphia and New York Stats

This year, the Eagles score 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets surrender (30.4).

The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Jets allow per contest (394.9).

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Jets' takeaways (9).

This season the Jets rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

The Jets average 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.

The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has passed for 2,435 yards (211-for-351), with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions (202.9 yards per game). He's also run the ball 122 times for a team-high 695 yards and eight scores, averaging 57.9 YPG.

Devonta Smith has 48 catches (78 targets) and paces his team with 686 receiving yards (57.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Javon Hargrave has collected a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 96 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Darius Slay has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Eagles Injuries: Rudy Ford: Out (Hamstring), Darius Slay: Questionable (Calf), Quez Watkins: Out (Illness)

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 1,313 passing yards (119.4 per game) with a 57.6% completion percentage (118-for-205), throwing for four touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Ty Johnson has picked up a team-high 186 rushing yards (16.9 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added 25 catches for 271 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

Corey Davis has been targeted 56 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 477 yards (43.4 per game) while also scoring four touchdowns.

John Franklin-Myers has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception.

This season C.J. Mosley has totaled 88 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Ashtyn Davis has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 43 tackles and one pass defended 11 this season.

Jets Injuries: Alex Lewis: Out (Not Injury Related), George Fant: Questionable (Knee), Pat Elflein: Questionable (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.