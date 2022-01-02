Skip to main content
    How to Watch New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Nfl Nfc Championship Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Green Bay Packers

    The New York Jets (4-11) match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Buccaneers

    Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New York

    Buccaneers vs Jets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Buccaneers

    -13.5

    45.5

    Tampa Bay and New York Stats

    • The Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets allow (29.9).
    • The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7) than the Jets give up per contest (391.3).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (13) this season.
    • The Jets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
    • The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow (329.6).
    • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has 4,580 yards through the air (305.3 per game) and a 66.8% completion percentage (422-for-632), heaving 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
    • Ronald Jones II has taken 91 carries for a team-leading 402 rushing yards (26.8 YPG) and four touchdowns.
    • Mike Evans has reeled in 64 passes for a team best 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averages 59.9 receiving yards per game.
    • Shaquil Barrett has registered a team-leading 10.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 122 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 15 this season.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Steve McLendon: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Carlton Davis III: Doubtful (Groin), Jeremiah Ledbetter: Out (Calf), LeSean McCoy: Questionable (Not Injury Related)

    Jets Impact Players

    • This season, Zach Wilson has recorded 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) while connecting on 187 of 330 passes (56.7%), with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has added 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game.
    • Michael Carter has rushed for a team-high 566 yards on 135 carries (37.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 316 receiving yards on 35 catches .
    • This season Jamison Crowder has 50 catches and leads the team with 431 yards (28.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • John Franklin-Myers has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL, 32 tackles, and one interception.
    • C.J. Mosley has collected 142 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Ashtyn Davis has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

    Jets Injuries: Javelin Guidry: Questionable (Knee), Blessuan Austin: Questionable (Illness), Jeff Smith: Questionable (Shoulder)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
