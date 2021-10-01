Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) carries the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Titans -6 44.5

Tennessee and New York Stats

This year, the Titans put up just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets give up (23.3).

The Titans rack up 54.4 more yards per game (382.7) than the Jets allow per contest (328.3).

The Titans have turned the ball over five more times (7 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Jets rack up 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans give up (28.0).

The Jets rack up 109.3 fewer yards per game (250.0) than the Titans give up (359.3).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Titans' takeaways (1).

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 756 yards (66-for-102), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (252.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 100 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Derrick Henry has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 353 rushing yards (117.7 YPG) and three touchdowns. He's also reeled in 12 passes for 105 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (68.0 per game).

This season Olasunkanmi Adeniyi leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Rashaan Evans' 18 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.

Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Titans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has passed for 628 yards (58-of-105), with two touchdowns and seven interceptions (209.3 yards per game).

Michael Carter has picked up a team-high 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game). He has added five catches for 48 yards .

This season Braxton Berrios has 14 catches for a team-high 150 yards (50.0 per game).

John Franklin-Myers has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.

This season C.J. Mosley has collected 24 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

Marcus Maye has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.

Jets Injuries: No Injuries Listed

