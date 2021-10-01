The New York Jets (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tennessee vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Titans
-6
44.5
Tennessee and New York Stats
- This year, the Titans put up just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets give up (23.3).
- The Titans rack up 54.4 more yards per game (382.7) than the Jets allow per contest (328.3).
- The Titans have turned the ball over five more times (7 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Jets rack up 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans give up (28.0).
- The Jets rack up 109.3 fewer yards per game (250.0) than the Titans give up (359.3).
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Titans' takeaways (1).
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 756 yards (66-for-102), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (252.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 100 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
- Derrick Henry has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 353 rushing yards (117.7 YPG) and three touchdowns. He's also reeled in 12 passes for 105 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (68.0 per game).
- This season Olasunkanmi Adeniyi leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
- Rashaan Evans' 18 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles and two passes defended three this season.
Titans Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has passed for 628 yards (58-of-105), with two touchdowns and seven interceptions (209.3 yards per game).
- Michael Carter has picked up a team-high 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game). He has added five catches for 48 yards .
- This season Braxton Berrios has 14 catches for a team-high 150 yards (50.0 per game).
- John Franklin-Myers has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- This season C.J. Mosley has collected 24 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
- Marcus Maye has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.
Jets Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
