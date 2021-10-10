    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jets and Falcons travel across the Atlantic to face off in London Sunday morning.
    Author:

    The Jets picked up their first win of the year when they beat the Titans in overtime last Sunday. New York kicked a field goal and then watched as Tennessee missed their field goal attempt to give New York their lone win of the year.

    How to Watch: Jets vs Falcons

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

    TV: ABC (WSB - Atlanta)

    Live stream the Jets vs Falcons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jets upset the Titans and in doing so led in a game for the first time this year. New York had not led in any of their first three games of the season as they lost to the Panthers, Patriots and Broncos. Not only did they lose those games, but they only scored 20 total points.

    New York broke through against the Titans, scoring 27 points with Zach Wilson throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns. It was a big improvement for the first-year quarterback who has struggled with turnovers this year.

    Sunday's opponent the Falcons have also struggled this year including last Sunday when they blew an opportunity for their second win of the year.

    Atlanta led for most of the game against the Washington Football Team but couldn't finish as they gave up two touchdowns in the last four minutes to lose 34-30.

    The Falcons currently sit 1-3 on the year with their only win coming against the New York Giants. They hope they can beat the Jets and get a clean sweep of New York.

    Atlanta is a field goal favorite in this game, but with the way these two teams have played this year expect the unexpected.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (WSB - Atlanta)
    Time
    9:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16886241
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Falcons

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16503376
    Soccer

    How to Watch Spain vs. France in UEFA Nations League Final

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_12739778
    Other

    How to Watch the Chicago Marathon

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy