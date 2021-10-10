The Jets and Falcons travel across the Atlantic to face off in London Sunday morning.

The Jets picked up their first win of the year when they beat the Titans in overtime last Sunday. New York kicked a field goal and then watched as Tennessee missed their field goal attempt to give New York their lone win of the year.

How to Watch: Jets vs Falcons

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ABC (WSB - Atlanta)

The Jets upset the Titans and in doing so led in a game for the first time this year. New York had not led in any of their first three games of the season as they lost to the Panthers, Patriots and Broncos. Not only did they lose those games, but they only scored 20 total points.

New York broke through against the Titans, scoring 27 points with Zach Wilson throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns. It was a big improvement for the first-year quarterback who has struggled with turnovers this year.

Sunday's opponent the Falcons have also struggled this year including last Sunday when they blew an opportunity for their second win of the year.

Atlanta led for most of the game against the Washington Football Team but couldn't finish as they gave up two touchdowns in the last four minutes to lose 34-30.

The Falcons currently sit 1-3 on the year with their only win coming against the New York Giants. They hope they can beat the Jets and get a clean sweep of New York.

Atlanta is a field goal favorite in this game, but with the way these two teams have played this year expect the unexpected.

