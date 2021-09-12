The Panthers and Jets are both coming off uneventful seasons but could make a playoff push in 2021.

The Carolina Panthers finished last season 5-11 and far from the playoffs. The Jets were even worse than that, going 2-14. Both teams, with subpar finishes, see the playoffs as within reach this season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

From the top down, the Jets look like a different team than they were last year. Previous head coach Adam Gase is out, and new hire Robert Saleh is in. Even the QB is fresh-faced, as New York took BYU standout Zach Wilson with the second pick in the draft.

The Jets added running back Michael Carter and receiver Elijah Moore in the draft as well. In free agency, they brought in receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole plus defensive end Carl Lawson. This team looks like one that can be the most improved in the league.

The Carolina Panthers played the majority of last year without Christian McCaffrey. They dropped one-year Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in place of former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Second-year defensive phenom Jeremy Chinn pairs with Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson. The Panthers also added linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback A.J. Bouye in free agency and Jaycee Horn in the draft.

Darnold didn't have to wait too long to get his revenge game against his old team. Will he and the Panthers get the job done, or are the Jets going to walk away knowing they're with the right quarterback now?

