How to Watch Jets at Broncos

The Jets and Broncos are set for a Sunday afternoon showdown with Denver looking to stay undefeated and New York looking for their first win of the year.

Zach Wilson and the Jets will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 NFL season as they hit the road to take on Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos. These two teams have had polar opposite starts to the year. Denver has defeated the Giants and Jaguars while the Jets have lost to the Panthers and Patriots.

How to Watch New York Jets at Denver Broncos:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WSHM-Springfield, MA)

You can live stream New York Jets at Denver Broncos on fuboTV

Taking a closer look at the Jets, the No. 2 overall pick has had a rough start this year. Wilson has completed 55.7% of his pass attempts for 468 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Four of those interceptions came last week against the Patriots.

Bridgewater has had a great start to his tenure as the Broncos' starting quarterback. Through two games, he has racked up 592 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Denver hasn't faced a huge test yet, but they have looked strong anyway.

While neither of these teams are considered Super Bowl contenders, it should be a good matchup. The Jets don't have a win yet, but they have a lot of young talent that will develop and improve as the season moves forward. Vic Fangio and the Broncos have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and a 3-0 start would earn some respect.

