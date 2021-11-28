How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

The Jets and Texans are back at full strength at quarterback for this showdown.

The Jets got some good news heading into their matchup against the Texans. They get their starting quarterback Zach Wilson back after he went out with a knee injury in Week 7. The very next week they looked great against Cincinnati, but they have lost three in a row, as Joe Flacco came back to be the backup QB.

How to Watch New York Jets at Houston Texans Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Even though these two teams have struggled for most of the season, it should be a close game. They have the same record at 2-8 and both have their starting quarterbacks back in the lineup. The Texans won their first game since Week 1 when they upset the heavily favored Titans.

Tennessee was without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but nobody expected Houston to pull off the upset on the road and shut out its opponent in the first half. Tyrod Taylor has really boosted the Texans and gives them a good shot of winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.

