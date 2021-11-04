How to Watch Jets at Colts

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jets are set to hit the road to take on the Colts in Indianapolis on Thursday evening.
    The Jets and Colts are both heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup in major need of a win. Especially for the Colts, this game comes with a ton of importance. Both teams have had a rough start this season, but a win tonight could be the momentum they need to get the ball rolling moving forward.

    How to Watch New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX 4K

    Live stream the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Colts, they are coming off of a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Titans. That loss dropped them to 3-5 on the season. If Indianapolis wants to get back into the playoff race, it needs to handle business this week against the Jets.

    On the other side of the field, the Jets are fresh off of a huge 34-31 win over the Bengals. Mike White stepped in as the starting quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson and threw for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. New York has to feel good coming into this game.

    While the Jets (2-5) are coming off of a big win and the Colts suffered a rough loss, Indianapolis is still the favorite to win this game. If Carson Wentz can take care of the football, this should be a win for the Colts. However, they should not underestimate the Jets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

