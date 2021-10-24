How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets and Patriots meet for the second time this season as New York looks for its first victory against New England since 2015.

When the Patriots and Jets met in New York in Week 2, New England claimed a 25–6 road victory. New York heads to Foxborough on Sunday looking to flip the script.

How to Watch New York Jets vs. New England Patriots:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WRGB-Albany, NY)

In the first meeting of 2021 first-round picks Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, the former threw four interceptions while Jones led the Patriots to victory.

Jones, with 1,472 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season, has been the better quarterback so far. Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions coming into sunday's game.

That gap between the quarterbacks has not made much of a difference in the win column, as the Patriots hold a 2–4 record to the Jets' 1–4 record.

New England sits in second place in the AFC East, a half-game above the Jets but two games back of the division-leading Bills at 4–2. The Jets are a half-game ahead of the last-place Dolphins, who have a 1–5 record.

