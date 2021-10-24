How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jets and Patriots meet for the second time this season as New York looks for its first victory against New England since 2015.
    Author:

    When the Patriots and Jets met in New York in Week 2, New England claimed a 25–6 road victory. New York heads to Foxborough on Sunday looking to flip the script.

    How to Watch New York Jets vs. New England Patriots:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WRGB-Albany, NY)

    Live stream New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first meeting of 2021 first-round picks Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, the former threw four interceptions while Jones led the Patriots to victory.

    Jones, with 1,472 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season, has been the better quarterback so far. Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions coming into sunday's game. 

    That gap between the quarterbacks has not made much of a difference in the win column, as the Patriots hold a 2–4 record to the Jets' 1–4 record.

    New England sits in second place in the AFC East, a half-game above the Jets but two games back of the division-leading Bills at 4–2. The Jets are a half-game ahead of the last-place Dolphins, who have a 1–5 record.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WRGB-Albany, NY)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16984342 (1)
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978165
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991090
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Titans

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_12188113
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks vs. Bruins

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977394
    NFL

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16984342
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16976714
    NFL

    How to Watch Bengals at Ravens

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) exits the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy