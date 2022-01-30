Skip to main content

How to Watch NFC Championship: 49ers vs. Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Rams get to a home Super Bowl game with a win over the 49ers in the NFC championship game? Find out Sunday.

The 49ers (10–7) will play in the NFC championship game today against the Rams (12–5), largely because Los Angeles could not close out San Francisco in Week 18, which help the latter sneak into the postseason.

The Rams are playing at home with the opportunity to face the AFC champion in a home Super Bowl.

How to Watch NFC Conference Championship: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Watch NFC Conference Championship: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the team's last six meetings, San Francisco is 6–0 against Los Angeles (3–0 on the road) with one overtime win and an average score of 26.5–18.0.

Over the past three seasons, they have played in four one-possession games, three decided by a field goal and one by eight points. These two teams know each other as well as any two teams can, making this one of the most anticipated NFC championship games in recent years.

San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel has 77 receptions (1,405 yards, six touchdowns) and 59 carries (365 yards, eight touchdowns), and even played quarterback for two snaps this season, throwing a 24-yard touchdown.

Samuel is one of the best offensive weapons in football and can break this game open if Los Angeles leans too heavy on the blitz.

On the other side, Los Angeles has the potential Offensive Player of the Year in Cooper Kupp. Kupp had a career season, with 145 catches (191 targets), 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the NFL in all three categories.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

NFC Conference Championship: 49ers vs. Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KAYU-Spokane, WA)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
