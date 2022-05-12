Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Schedule Release: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 NFL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday night.

While the NFL has been leaking out parts of the schedule this week, the official release of the 2022 NFL schedule is set for Thursday night.

How to Watch NFL Schedule Release Today:

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Among the things we already know heading into Thursday is that the NFL is doing a regular season game on Nickelodeon this year, with a Christmas Day meeting of the Rams and Broncos set to be broadcast there, as well as on CBS.

The NFL has also announced a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader on ABC and ESPN, with the Titans facing the Bills and the Eagles hosting the Vikings.

We also know the NFL's international schedule, with three games in London, one in Germany and one in Mexico. NFL Network will broadcast three of those games, including the Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers.

While each team already knows who it will play and where those games will be in 2022, the schedule itself is important because teams will learn where their bye weeks are placed.

It's also an important day for fans as they prepare their travel schedules for the upcoming season.

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
