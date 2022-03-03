Skip to main content

How to Watch NFL Combine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NFL Combine begins on Thursday, showcasing football's best and brightest players before the draft in April.

The on-field workouts begin Thursday at the NFL Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and run through the weekend, before the NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and like 2020, this year's edition airs during primetime each day and is not to be missed. 

How to Watch NFL Combine Today:

Game Date: March 3-6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream NFL Combine fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Starting on Thursday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will go through a variety of testing, including bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, as well as shuttle and position drills.

The offensive linemen and running backs will go through their on-field workouts Friday, while the defensive linemen and linebackers have their workouts on Saturday.

The weekend finishes on Sunday with special teams workouts in the morning and the defensive backs in the afternoon. 

Rich Eisen will host the coverage, along with analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks. Throughout the events, a number of other insiders, former players and analysts will join in the coverage and give analysis on what they have seen.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

