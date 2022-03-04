Skip to main content

How to Watch NFL Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen & Special Teams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day two of on field workouts continues as the potential top pick in April’s NFL Draft works out.

Indianapolis turns to pre-draft central for the National Football League as interviews, testing, and on-field evaluations for draft-eligible collegiate players takes place leading up to the NFL Draft in eight weeks.

Taking the field for workouts today are running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players will show off their physical skills for the assembled coaches and general managers making decisions to define their franchise's futures.

How to Watch NFL Combine: Running backs, Offensive Linemen & Special Teams:

Match Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream the NFL Combine: Running backs, Offensive Linemen & Special Teams on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Among those expected to work out are NC State tackle Ickey Ekwonu, Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, Alabama tackle Evan Neal, and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, all of whom are poised to be first-round picks in a very offensive line laden draft class.

Also hitting the field will be Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, Isaiah Spiller from Texas A&M, Iowa State star Breece Hall, and Heisman Trophy Finalist Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State. All of these backs will be fixtures on NFL rosters and will make an immediate impact for whoever selects them.

Combine participants will perform individual position-specific drills for pass-catching and route running as well as the broad jump, vertical jump and the 40-yard dash.

Regional restrictions may apply.

