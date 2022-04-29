Rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft kick off tonight with players like Malik Willis and Matt Corral on the board.

Rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft kick off tonight in Las Vegas as some big-name players are on the left on the board. There were some surprises in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. Though this was not thought to be a strong quarterback class, only one quarterback was taken in the first round.

How to Watch 2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3 Today:

Date: April 29, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC/NFL Network

Live stream the 2022 NFL Draft Rounds 2-3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Travon Walker of Georgia went to the Jaguars with the No. 1 selection. Walker was the first of several defensive players taken in the first round. The Steelers took former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett at No .20. Pickett was the first quarterback selected, leaving other quarterbacks like Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Matt Corral left on the board.

There were a group of receivers taken in the first round as well. Jahan Dotson of Penn State was thought to fall to the late first round but was taken with the No. 16 selection by the Washington Commanders. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave of the dominant Ohio State receiving corp were first-round picks.

A few quarterbacks will likely be taken in the second and third rounds, considering 31 other teams didn't snag one in the first round.

Regional restrictions may apply.