How to Watch NFL Honors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best in the NFL from the 2021 season will earn awards for their efforts when the league presents the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday.

The ceremony kicks off in Los Angeles just a few miles from where the NFL will hold Super Bowl LVI. Actor Keegan-Michael Key will be the awards show host at the YouTube Theatre.

How to Watch NFL Honors:

Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream NFL Honors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Among awards the NFL will be handing out for the 2021 NFL season will be league MVP, defensive player of the year, offensive and defensive rookies of the year and more. The NFL will also be announcing the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class.

This year’s honors are likely to feature Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prominently, as he is widely expected to win the league's MVP for the 2021 season. If he does, he would win it in back-to-back seasons. 

15 former players are up for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class including: wide receiver/punt returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Tory Holt, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker DeMarcus Ware and wide receiver Reggie Wayne. 

After doing the ceremony virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a nice change of pace to get back to the NFL Honors being in person. 

How To Watch

February
10
2022

NFL Honors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
