Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NFL Network Online

    Make sure you have a way to watch the NFL games that are streaming on NFL Network in December.
    Author:

    It's December, which means it's time for some Saturday NFL games. For the most part, these games air on NFL Network, so football fans who only have access to over-the-air television won't be able to find the games this upcoming weekend.

    But don't worry, because you can always start a 7-day free trial and stream the NFL Network on fuboTV.

    NFL Network is the exclusive home for multiple upcoming NFL games.

    On Saturday, Dec. 18, the network will play host to a pair of games, with the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr visiting the Browns at 4:30 p.m., followed by a battle of AFC playoff contenders as the first-place Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones visit the Colts, winners of four of their last five games behind the rushing skill of Jonathan Taylor. That game will air at 8:15 p.m.

    The exclusives continue in Week 16, with a Thursday, Dec. 23 meeting of the 49ers and Titans at 8:20 p.m. Tennessee currently leads the AFC South, while the 49ers moved to 7-6 in Week 14 and are alive in the NFL playoff hunt.

    The NFL Network will also air a game on Christmas night, as the Colts visit Kyler Murray and the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Arizona will be looking to move closer to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, though it's hopes of that took a hit in Week 14 when the team lost to the Rams.

    You can also stream NFL RedZone on fuboTV as well and can watch every big play and touchdown live on Sundays. Start a 7-day free trial to watch NFL RedZone.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fends off San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL Network Online

    44 seconds ago
    Leeds United
    Soccer

    Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    44 seconds ago
    Leeds United
    Premier League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United

    5 minutes ago
    genoa
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Genoa vs Salernitana

    1 hour ago
    Champions Hockey League Frolunda
    Champions Hockey League

    How to Watch Frölunda HC vs. Leksands IF

    3 hours ago
    Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Crotone

    4 hours ago
    Venezia Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Venezia vs Ternana

    6 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger & Maia 2-ATP Challenger: Early Rounds

    9 hours ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Clippers

    16 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy