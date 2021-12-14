How to Watch NFL Network Online

Make sure you have a way to watch the NFL games that are streaming on NFL Network in December.

It's December, which means it's time for some Saturday NFL games. For the most part, these games air on NFL Network, so football fans who only have access to over-the-air television won't be able to find the games this upcoming weekend.

But don't worry, because you can always start a 7-day free trial and stream the NFL Network on fuboTV.

NFL Network is the exclusive home for multiple upcoming NFL games.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the network will play host to a pair of games, with the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr visiting the Browns at 4:30 p.m., followed by a battle of AFC playoff contenders as the first-place Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones visit the Colts, winners of four of their last five games behind the rushing skill of Jonathan Taylor. That game will air at 8:15 p.m.

The exclusives continue in Week 16, with a Thursday, Dec. 23 meeting of the 49ers and Titans at 8:20 p.m. Tennessee currently leads the AFC South, while the 49ers moved to 7-6 in Week 14 and are alive in the NFL playoff hunt.

The NFL Network will also air a game on Christmas night, as the Colts visit Kyler Murray and the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Arizona will be looking to move closer to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, though it's hopes of that took a hit in Week 14 when the team lost to the Rams.

You can also stream NFL RedZone on fuboTV as well and can watch every big play and touchdown live on Sundays. Start a 7-day free trial to watch NFL RedZone.

Regional restrictions may apply.