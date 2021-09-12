How to Watch NFL RedZone

The first Sunday of the NFL season kicks off non-stop action with 13 games across the league.

It is Christmas Day for NFL fans, and the shiniest of all gifts on the opening Sunday of the year is NFL RedZone. Never miss a touchdown when host Scott Hanson brings you seven hours of commercial-free football. He whips you around the league to where the action is and starts with the infamous Octobox where eight games will be underway simultaneously.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1:00p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL RedZone

With nine games in the early window, fans will get to see the NFL debut of the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence heads to Houston to face journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a game featuring two rookie NFL head coaches.

Also in the early batch of games, Bengals' QB Joe Burrow returns after missing the final six games of the 2020 season with a knee injury and will face off against Minnesota. Carson Wentz, who also missed the end of the regular season with an injury, makes his Indianapolis Colts debut when they host Seattle, and former top draft pick Jared Goff makes his first start for the Detroit Lions after being traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason.

In the late afternoon window, a pair of marquee games take center stage. Cleveland heads to Kansas City, a rematch of a tightly contested AFC Divisional round win for the Chiefs on their way to Super Bowl LV. Five new starters on the KC offensive line will have their hands full in protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Browns' pass rush led by Myles Garrett and new addition Jadeveon Clowney.

Green Bay and New Orleans face off in Jacksonville, as Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Ida. Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers returns to lead the Packers after a swirl of offseason conversations that he may step away from the game. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston makes his first start for the Saints after Drew Brees announced his retirement at the end of last season.

Tune in to catch all the action from around the NFL.