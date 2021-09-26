How to Watch the NFL RedZone

Week 3 of the NFL season is a huge moment for the 2-0 teams, a dealbreaker for the 0-2 teams and a massive test for those 1-1 teams.

Week 3 is here with an action-packed schedule.

The Panthers (3-0) kicked things off with a win on Thursday, and Sunday starts with nine games featuring at least one team with playoff aspirations, if not Super Bowl hopes. The game of the morning features the Chargers (1-1) with young stud Justin Herbert going to Arrowhead to face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (1-1).

How to Watch NFL RedZone:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL RedZone

Without question the game of the week this week features stars, undefeated teams and the defending NFL Champions.

In week 2, the Chiefs let sand slip through their hands (or running backs through the gaps), as they should have defeated the Ravens but folded in the final minutes. The first-ever fumble in the career of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, caused by rookie Odafe Oweh, set that all up.

Last season, the Chiefs went 1-1 against their division rival, winning an early-season match in overtime and then getting blown out to finish the season (without Mahomes).

Elsewhere in the morning, the Saints (1-1) look to rebound against Mac Jones and the Patriots (1-1), who got their first win of the year last week. Two of the most exciting young quarterbacks will also face off for the first time in the NFL in Kyler Murray of the Cardinals (1-1) and Trevor Lawrence of the lowly Jaguars (1-1).

In the afternoon, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (2-0) look to continue cruising against the new-look Rams (2-0) with Matt Stafford. Tune in to catch all the action around the NFL.