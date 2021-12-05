As Bill Parcells once said, “the season doesn’t start until December,” which kicks off this week with huge games on the schedule. Catch the action on NFL RedZone.

Seven early afternoon games, four late afternoon games and one in primetime take place in the first full week of football in December.

The early afternoon is highlighted by a potentially explosive, high-scoring game between the Chargers (6-5) and the Bengals (7-4). In the late afternoon, the defensive highlights might take center stage, as the monster rivalry between the Ravens (8-3) and the Steelers (5-5-1) enters another chapter.

How to NFL RedZone today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL RedZone

Watch NFL RedZone online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Bengals are sixth in the NFL in points per game (28.1), have scored at least 22 points in all but two games (both losses) and are 4-1 in games where they scored 30-plus points this season.

Their opponent, the Chargers, have the weapons to score at will but have been inconsistent.

The Chargers are scoring 24.8 points per game this season. Their inconsistency has defined them. They are 3-0 when scoring 30-plus points, 3-2 when scoring between 20-29 points and 0-3 when they score under 20 points. Quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 4 in yards, No. 5 in touchdowns) has awesome weapons in Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

There should be nothing but highlights from these two teams.

The same could be said for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson running all over the place and the Steelers with rookie Najee Harris taking over the offense.

Another thing to watch in the highlights is the MVP race, which is wide open.

Tom Brady (3,403 yards and 30 touchdowns), Josh Allen (3,454 total yards, 28 total touchdowns), Jackson (3,319 total yards, 17 total touchdowns), Patrick Mahomes (3,438 total yards, 26 total touchdowns) and Jonathan Taylor (1,541 total yards, 16 total touchdowns) all have the opportunity to add to their resumes.

The Browns, Packers, Titans and Panthers all have their bye this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.