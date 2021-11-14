Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch NFL RedZone: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Week 10 has big games on the schedule with plenty of playoff implications. Catch the action on NFL RedZone.
    Sunday's NFL schedule features seven games in the early afternoon and three games in the late afternoon. Catch all of the action from these games on NFL RedZone.

    How to Watch NFL RedZone today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: NFL RedZone

    Watch NFL RedZone online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the early slot, the Lions (0–8) travel to play the Steelers (5–3), who are going in different directions. This season the Lions have played tough but cannot close out a game with a win.

    The Falcons (4–4) take on the Cowboys (6–2) and the Saints (5–3) head to play one of the best teams in the league in the Titans (7–2) in two games with major playoff implications. Meanwhile, the Browns (5–4) head to Foxborough to take on the Patriots (5–4).

    All three of those games have the potential to steal the day and could help vault the winners up the standings.

    In the late slot, Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5–3) welcome the erratic Vikings (3–5) and their potentially explosive offense for what could be a high-scoring affair.

    The Bears (3–6), Bengals (5–4), Giants (3–6) and Texans (1–8) all are on their bye weeks.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

