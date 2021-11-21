Sunday has a strong slate of games in the NFL headlined by the Cowboys at Chiefs in the late slot.

Week 11 of the NFL schedule features nine games in the early time slot and just three games in the late afternoon. You can catch all the action and every touchdown on NFL RedZone.

How to Watch NFL RedZone today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL RedZone

Watch NFL RedZone online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 1 pm window is highlighted by the Colts at Bills in a rematch of their playoff matchup. The Colts will look to get over .500 for the first time this year while the Bills will look to stay near the top of the AFC.

Cam Newton facing his old coach is another highlight in the early slot while Aaron Rodgers heads to division rival Minnesota looking for the Packers' second straight win.

The game of the day happens in the late time slot, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in what could turn into a shootout.

The Bengals also travel to the Raiders while the Cardinals visit the Seahawks in a NFC West battle.

Sunday the Broncos and Rams have a bye week.

Regional restrictions may apply.