Thursday gave fans two thrilling games and one dominant dud, with today featuring 11 more awesome matchups. Catch the action on NFL RedZone.

With two of the best teams in the NFL on a bye (Cardinals and Chiefs) and six others working on Thanksgiving, the NFL Sunday slate is more condensed with seven early afternoon games, three late afternoon contests and one evening game here for Week 12. The most exciting part about this week is that seven of those games are played with both teams in the playoff hunt, above .500 this late in the season.

How to watch NFL RedZone today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL RedZone

Out in the AFC in the first wave of games, the Patriots (7-4) and the Titans (8-3) battle it out for first place in the conference. The Patriots are playing inspired football, winning five games in a row by a combined 25 points while knocking off four potential playoff contenders.

In that span, rookie Mac Jones is completing 68.8% of his passes with a 7-2 touchdown to interception ratio averaging just over 213 yards per game.

The Patriots have three losses by a combined nine points this season, or they might have been looked at as a favorite in the AFC for weeks now.

Out in the NFL, the big match of the day is in the late afternoon with the Rams (7-3) heading to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers (8-3). This is easily one of the best head-to-head quarterback matchups today and could be a highlight machine.

The nightcap features Baker Mayfield and the Browns (6-5) on the road to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (7-3).

Seven games today will have massive playoff implications while the other three will have ripple effects for the NFL draft. This is a perfect day to spread out all the Thanksgiving leftovers and binge some football.

