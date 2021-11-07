The official halfway mark of the new NFL schedule is here and there are some important, exciting games on the slate that you can catch on NFL RedZone on Sunday.

The Week 9 slate features eight early games, three in the afternoon and one in primetime tonight. Surprisingly, there are only three divisional match-ups today, but all three have stakes in the future of the season and playoffs. The game of the day comes in prime time, but leading up to that are games that will help to decide divisional races, playoff seeding, draft orders and fantasy leagues all at the same time.

Anything can happen on any given Sunday.

How to Watch NFL RedZone today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL RedZone

Watch NFL RedZone online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the early games, the battle of oranges might shape up to be the most important game. The Browns (4-4) travel to play the Bengals (5-3) and after all the drama of the early season, a win could have them either tied for first place or in second place after today.

Two other early games to watch are the Falcons (3-4) looking to get back to .500 on the road against division rival Saints (5-2) and the Patriots (4-4) continuing to get better as the season gets longer against the Panthers (4-4).

There are four bye-week teams this week: the Lions (0-8), Seahawks (3-5), Buccaneers (6-2) and the Washington Football Team (2-6).

As for the afternoon games, there are three, with really only one of note.

The Aaron Rodgers-less Packers (7-1) travel to play the inconsistent Chiefs (4-4). A win here does not immediately make the Chiefs contenders again, but it would be a start.

There is a ton on the line and potential for some instant classics today.

Regional restrictions may apply.