    October 10, 2021
    How to Watch NFL RedZone: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Catch all the Week 5 action, including every touchdown from every game, Sunday on NFL RedZone.
    The NFL season already has reached Week 5. What better way to catch all the action than on NFL RedZone Sunday afternoon?

    How to Watch NFL RedZone:

    Event Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Event Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NFL RedZone

    You can stream NFL RedZone on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    You can catch all 12 games on Sunday afternoon, including eight during the 1 pm time slot.

    Headlining the early slate of games is the Packers traveling to take on the surprising Bengals as both look for their fourth win of the year.

    Miami travels to Tampa Bay to battle the Bucs for Florida bragging rights, while the Lions travel to Minnesota for what should be a hard-fought NFC North battle.

    Also during the early slot, the Broncos head east to take on the Steelers looking to give them their fourth loss of the year. The Saints will head north to take on the Washington Football Team. Both come in 2–2 on the year and will look to move above .500 for the season.

    In the late time slot, Justin Fields gets his third start of the year when the Bears head to Las Vegas looking for their second straight win.

    Also in the late time slot, the Browns head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and San Francisco heads to Arizona looking to deal the Cardinals their first loss of the year.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
