    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch NFL RedZone: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The final undefeated team in the NFL faces another test. Plus, two of the best young quarterbacks in the AFC duke it out in a wild Week 6.
    Author:

    Week 6 of the NFL season brings plenty of high-octane matchups. Catch them all on NFL RedZone.

    One of the biggest games features Justin Herbert and the Chargers (4–1) going up against former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (4–1).

    How to Watch NFL RedZone:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: NFL RedZone

    Watch NFL RedZone online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jackson is leading the NFL in total combined yards at 1,519 (passing plus rushing) and has eight total touchdowns. Herbert is tied for third in the league in touchdown passes (13) and sits at fourth in the league in passing yards (1,576), just 201 yards behind league leader Tom Brady.

    Also this Sunday, Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cardinals (5–0) take on the Browns (3–2) in a battle of former Oklahoma starting quarterbacks, former No. 1 draft picks and former Heisman Trophy winners. 

    The contest between Los Angeles and Baltimore kicks off the 1 p.m. slot, and Arizona and Cleveland are in the late slot.

    Also on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (2–3) look to get back on track against the Washington Football Team (2–3) while the Cowboys (4–1) travel to face the Patriots (2–3).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

