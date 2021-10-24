    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NFL RedZone: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals look to stay undefeated as the Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways in an exciting slate of Week 7 matchups on NFL RedZone.
    Author:

    Even though are six teams on a bye in Week 7, that doesn't mean there aren't great matchups in the NFL this Sunday. NFL RedZone is a great way to catch all of the action. 

    How to Watch NFL RedZone:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: NFL RedZone

    Watch NFL RedZone online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arguably the biggest matchup of the early slate has to be the Chiefs (3-3) at Titans (4-2). This is the first time these two have met since they squared off in the AFC Championship in 2019. The Titans are surging behind Derrick Henry while the Chiefs will try to get out of their surprisingly mundane start.

    The Packers (5-1) are rolling after dropping their opener against the Saints. Aaron Rodgers became a shareholder in the Bears franchise after leading them to another win last week. Jokes aside, Rodgers and Co. take on the Washington Football Team (2-4) this week with a chance to gain an even bigger lead in the NFC North. 

    Speaking of the Bears (3-3), they will be featured in the second slate of games against the Buccaneers (5-1). When they face Justin Fields, this will be the first time Tom Brady will ever face a quarterback from Ohio State in his career. 

    Another key matchup in the later spot to look out for is the Texans (1-5) vs. the Cardinals (6-0). The Cardinals have a great chance to stay as the NFL's only remaining undefeated team. The last time the team started the season 7-0 was in 1974 which would tie the franchise record. 

    Finally, the Lions (0-6) and Rams (5-1) play for the first time since since they swapped quarterbacks Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. Aaron Donald has promised to come after his former teammate Goff with everything he has. 

    NFL RedZone as always is going to give us some great us access to some great matchups this week.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

