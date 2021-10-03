Week 4 in the NFL gets going on RedZone with a full 13-game schedule on deck.

The first month of the NFL season comes to a close today, and as teams start to cement their place in the league hierarchy, NFL RedZone is here to satisfy your multi-game needs. Every touchdown, in every game, is curated commercial-free for the viewer’s pleasure.

How to Watch NFL RedZone:

Event Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Event Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL RedZone

Every team is playing this week, which means the schedule is packed with nine 1:00 p.m. EST games. This includes the Chiefs traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, looking to avoid Patrick Mahomes' first three-game losing streak.

Simultaneously, the Saints are returning to New Orleans for the first time this year after Hurrican Ida put their home debut on pause. The Giants are still without their first win in the opening game of the Caesars Superdome.

The Cowboys are going against the undefeated Panthers at home. The Panthers are touting the best defense in the league statistically going into this game and could clinch the third 4-0 start in franchise history, but will have to get through a Dallas team that averages 30.0 points per game.

Finally, for the second act of RedZone, there are only four games but still enough action. Each NFC West team plays a divisional game in this time slot. The Seahawks face the 49ers coming off a last-second loss to Green Bay last Sunday night. For Seattle, a loss today would put them further behind in the division standings as they currently sit at 1-2.

On the other side of the division, the two undefeated teams, the Rams and Cardinals, go head to head to end the other’s streak. Sean McVay has yet to lose to the Cardinals in his tenure but the Cardinals have continued to get better each season with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm.

Plenty to watch during this Sunday’s seven hours of uninterrupted football.