How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buccaneers begin their title defense Sunday afternoon when they host Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

The Eagles started the year just 3-6 and didn't look anything like a playoff team. However, Philadelphia would go on to win six of its next seven games to clinch a surprising playoff spot.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Eagles made the playoffs as the seventh seed and get a date with the defending Super Bowl champs as a reward.

Saturday, they head to the Sunshine State to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers looking to pull off a huge upset and book a trip to Green Bay.

The Bucs will look to keep that from happening, as they come in as one of the favorites to win the NFC Championship.

Tom Brady was great again this year and despite a ton of injuries and the distraction of Antonio Brown at the end of the regular season, he led the Bucs to their first NFC South title since 2007.

The Bucs finished the year 13-4 but still showed some faults in losses to the Saints and a win against the Jets.

Tampa Bay looks good, but it looks vulnerable as the team heads into wild-card weekend against the Eagles.

