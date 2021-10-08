Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Carolina and Philadelphia Stats
- The Panthers put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Eagles give up.
- The Panthers average 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.3).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Eagles score 7.0 more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers allow (16.5).
- The Eagles average 146.0 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (251.5).
- This year the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).
Panthers Impact Players
- This year Sam Darnold has 1,189 passing yards (297.3 yards per game) while going 99-for-146 (67.8%) and throwing five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has added 52 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
- Christian McCaffrey has taken 52 attempts for a team-high 201 rushing yards (50.3 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also caught 16 passes for 163 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- D.J. Moore has 30 receptions for a team-high 398 yards (99.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- This season Shaq Thompson has totaled 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Jaycee Horn has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and one pass defended.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matt Paradis
C
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Haason Reddick
OLB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
John Miller
OG
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Christian McCaffrey
RB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Shaq Thompson
LB
Foot
Out
Cam Erving
OT
Neck
Did Not Participate In Practice
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,167 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions (291.8 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 34 carries for 226 yards and one touchdown.
- This year Devonta Smith has 18 receptions and leads the team with 237 yards (59.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Javon Hargrave has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 37 tackles make him the team's top tackler.
- Eric Wilson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and one pass defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Quez Watkins
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Avonte Maddox
CB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Kelce
C
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Darius Slay
CB
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Mailata
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Saints
W 26-7
Home
9/23/2021
Texans
W 24-9
Away
10/3/2021
Cowboys
L 36-28
Away
10/10/2021
Eagles
-
Home
10/17/2021
Vikings
-
Home
10/24/2021
Giants
-
Away
10/31/2021
Falcons
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
San Francisco
L 17-11
Home
9/27/2021
Dallas
L 41-21
Away
10/3/2021
Kansas City
L 42-30
Home
10/10/2021
Carolina
-
Away
10/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
10/24/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/31/2021
Detroit
-
Away
