Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stretches before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles

    Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Panthers put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Eagles give up.
    • The Panthers average 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.3).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.
    • The Eagles score 7.0 more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers allow (16.5).
    • The Eagles average 146.0 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (251.5).
    • This year the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).

    Panthers Impact Players

    • This year Sam Darnold has 1,189 passing yards (297.3 yards per game) while going 99-for-146 (67.8%) and throwing five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has added 52 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
    • Christian McCaffrey has taken 52 attempts for a team-high 201 rushing yards (50.3 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also caught 16 passes for 163 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • D.J. Moore has 30 receptions for a team-high 398 yards (99.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • This season Shaq Thompson has totaled 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Jaycee Horn has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and one pass defended.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Matt Paradis

    C

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Haason Reddick

    OLB

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    John Miller

    OG

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Yetur Gross-Matos

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Christian McCaffrey

    RB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Shaq Thompson

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Cam Erving

    OT

    Neck

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,167 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions (291.8 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 34 carries for 226 yards and one touchdown.
    • This year Devonta Smith has 18 receptions and leads the team with 237 yards (59.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Javon Hargrave has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 37 tackles make him the team's top tackler.
    • Eric Wilson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and one pass defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Quez Watkins

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Avonte Maddox

    CB

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jason Kelce

    C

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Darius Slay

    CB

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Lane Johnson

    OT

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Mailata

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Saints

    W 26-7

    Home

    9/23/2021

    Texans

    W 24-9

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Cowboys

    L 36-28

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    San Francisco

    L 17-11

    Home

    9/27/2021

    Dallas

    L 41-21

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Kansas City

    L 42-30

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

