Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

The Panthers put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per matchup the Eagles give up.

The Panthers average 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.3).

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Eagles score 7.0 more points per game (23.5) than the Panthers allow (16.5).

The Eagles average 146.0 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (251.5).

This year the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).

Panthers Impact Players

This year Sam Darnold has 1,189 passing yards (297.3 yards per game) while going 99-for-146 (67.8%) and throwing five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has added 52 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Christian McCaffrey has taken 52 attempts for a team-high 201 rushing yards (50.3 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also caught 16 passes for 163 yards , leading his team in receiving yards as well.

D.J. Moore has 30 receptions for a team-high 398 yards (99.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

This season Shaq Thompson has totaled 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Jaycee Horn has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding five tackles and one pass defended.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Paradis C Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Haason Reddick OLB Neck Full Participation In Practice John Miller OG Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Yetur Gross-Matos DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Christian McCaffrey RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Shaq Thompson LB Foot Out Cam Erving OT Neck Did Not Participate In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,167 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions (291.8 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 34 carries for 226 yards and one touchdown.

This year Devonta Smith has 18 receptions and leads the team with 237 yards (59.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 37 tackles make him the team's top tackler.

Eric Wilson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and one pass defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Quez Watkins WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Avonte Maddox CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Jason Kelce C Foot Full Participation In Practice Darius Slay CB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Lane Johnson OT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Mailata OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Saints W 26-7 Home 9/23/2021 Texans W 24-9 Away 10/3/2021 Cowboys L 36-28 Away 10/10/2021 Eagles - Home 10/17/2021 Vikings - Home 10/24/2021 Giants - Away 10/31/2021 Falcons - Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 San Francisco L 17-11 Home 9/27/2021 Dallas L 41-21 Away 10/3/2021 Kansas City L 42-30 Home 10/10/2021 Carolina - Away 10/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 10/24/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/31/2021 Detroit - Away

