Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3.5 44.5

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

The Cowboys average 29.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Eagles surrender per contest (20.9).

The Cowboys rack up 83.1 more yards per game (402.8) than the Eagles allow per contest (319.7).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

The Eagles put up 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Cowboys give up (20.8).

The Eagles rack up 362.8 yards per game, just 9.5 more than the 353.3 the Cowboys allow.

This season the Eagles have 15 turnovers, 18 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has posted 4,154 passing yards (259.6 per game) with a 68.4% completion percentage (389-for-569) while throwing 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a team-best 915 yards (57.2 per game) and picked up 10 touchdowns. He also averages 17.8 receiving yards, hauling in 46 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has reeled in 77 passes for a team-high 1,057 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 66.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Randy Gregory leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL, 17 tackles, and one interception.

Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has totaled 98 tackles, 9.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high 11 interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles and 21 passes defended 16 this season.

Cowboys Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Eagles Impact Players

This year Jalen Hurts has collected 3,144 passing yards (196.5 per game) while going 265-for-432 (61.3%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has added a team-high 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns.

This season Devonta Smith has 61 catches for a team-high 875 yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Josh Sweat has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Over the current campaign, T.J. Edwards has racked up 124 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 52 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Eagles Injuries: No Injuries Listed

