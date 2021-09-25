Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East opponents meet when the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) play on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

Game Day: Monday, September 27, 2021

Monday, September 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

Last year, the Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1).

The Cowboys collected 371.8 yards per game last year, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles gave up per matchup.

Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

Last year the Eagles racked up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).

The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up (386.4) per outing last year.

The Eagles turned the ball over six more times (29 total) than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23) last season.

Cowboys Impact Players

Last year Dak Prescott totaled 1,856 passing yards (371.2 per game) while going 151-for-222 (68%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He tacked on 93 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott took 244 attempts for 979 rushing yards a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 338 yards and two TDs.

Last season Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Last season, Demarcus Lawrence put up 6.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.

Jaylon Smith totaled 154 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.

Trevon Diggs picked off three passes while adding 58 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Simi Fehoko WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Amari Cooper WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Donovan Wilson S Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Carlos Watkins DE Knee Out Ty Nsekhe OT Illness Out Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Out

Eagles Impact Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last year, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).

Miles Sanders racked up 867 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and recorded 46 catches for 524 yards with three touchdowns.

Last season Fletcher Cox collected 6.5 sacks, nine TFL and 41 tackles.

Eric Wilson's 2020 campaign saw him total 121 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Mailata OT Knee Out Rodney McLeod S Knee Out Boston Scott RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Davion Taylor LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Hassan Ridgeway DT Illness Full Participation In Practice Jason Kelce C Foot Limited Participation In Practice Miles Sanders RB Chest Limited Participation In Practice JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/9/2021 Buccaneers L 31-29 Away 9/19/2021 Chargers W 20-17 Away 9/27/2021 Eagles - Home 10/3/2021 Panthers - Home 10/10/2021 Giants - Home 10/17/2021 Patriots - Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Atlanta W 32-6 Away 9/19/2021 San Francisco L 17-11 Home 9/27/2021 Dallas - Away 10/3/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/10/2021 Carolina - Away 10/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home

