NFC East opponents meet when the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) play on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Monday, September 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Dallas and Philadelphia Stats
- Last year, the Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1).
- The Cowboys collected 371.8 yards per game last year, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles gave up per matchup.
- Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).
- Last year the Eagles racked up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).
- The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up (386.4) per outing last year.
- The Eagles turned the ball over six more times (29 total) than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23) last season.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Last year Dak Prescott totaled 1,856 passing yards (371.2 per game) while going 151-for-222 (68%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He tacked on 93 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.
- Ezekiel Elliott took 244 attempts for 979 rushing yards a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 338 yards and two TDs.
- Last season Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Last season, Demarcus Lawrence put up 6.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Jaylon Smith totaled 154 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.
- Trevon Diggs picked off three passes while adding 58 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended a season ago.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Simi Fehoko
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Amari Cooper
WR
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlos Watkins
DE
Knee
Out
Ty Nsekhe
OT
Illness
Out
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
DE
Ankle
Out
Eagles Impact Players
- Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last year, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).
- Miles Sanders racked up 867 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and recorded 46 catches for 524 yards with three touchdowns.
- Last season Fletcher Cox collected 6.5 sacks, nine TFL and 41 tackles.
- Eric Wilson's 2020 campaign saw him total 121 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jordan Mailata
OT
Knee
Out
Rodney McLeod
S
Knee
Out
Boston Scott
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Davion Taylor
LB
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Hassan Ridgeway
DT
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Kelce
C
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Miles Sanders
RB
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Fletcher Cox
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/9/2021
Buccaneers
L 31-29
Away
9/19/2021
Chargers
W 20-17
Away
9/27/2021
Eagles
-
Home
10/3/2021
Panthers
-
Home
10/10/2021
Giants
-
Home
10/17/2021
Patriots
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Atlanta
W 32-6
Away
9/19/2021
San Francisco
L 17-11
Home
9/27/2021
Dallas
-
Away
10/3/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/10/2021
Carolina
-
Away
10/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
