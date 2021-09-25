September 25, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East opponents meet when the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) play on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

  • Last year, the Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1).
  • The Cowboys collected 371.8 yards per game last year, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles gave up per matchup.
  • Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).
  • Last year the Eagles racked up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).
  • The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up (386.4) per outing last year.
  • The Eagles turned the ball over six more times (29 total) than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23) last season.

Cowboys Impact Players

  • Last year Dak Prescott totaled 1,856 passing yards (371.2 per game) while going 151-for-222 (68%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He tacked on 93 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Ezekiel Elliott took 244 attempts for 979 rushing yards a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 338 yards and two TDs.
  • Last season Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • Last season, Demarcus Lawrence put up 6.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Jaylon Smith totaled 154 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.
  • Trevon Diggs picked off three passes while adding 58 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Cowboys Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Simi Fehoko

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Amari Cooper

WR

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

Donovan Wilson

S

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Carlos Watkins

DE

Knee

Out

Ty Nsekhe

OT

Illness

Out

Dorance Armstrong Jr.

DE

Ankle

Out

Eagles Impact Players

  • Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last year, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).
  • Miles Sanders racked up 867 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and recorded 46 catches for 524 yards with three touchdowns.
  • Last season Fletcher Cox collected 6.5 sacks, nine TFL and 41 tackles.
  • Eric Wilson's 2020 campaign saw him total 121 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions.

Eagles Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jordan Mailata

OT

Knee

Out

Rodney McLeod

S

Knee

Out

Boston Scott

RB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Davion Taylor

LB

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Hassan Ridgeway

DT

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Jason Kelce

C

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

Miles Sanders

RB

Chest

Limited Participation In Practice

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

WR

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Fletcher Cox

DT

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/9/2021

Buccaneers

L 31-29

Away

9/19/2021

Chargers

W 20-17

Away

9/27/2021

Eagles

-

Home

10/3/2021

Panthers

-

Home

10/10/2021

Giants

-

Home

10/17/2021

Patriots

-

Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Atlanta

W 32-6

Away

9/19/2021

San Francisco

L 17-11

Home

9/27/2021

Dallas

-

Away

10/3/2021

Kansas City

-

Home

10/10/2021

Carolina

-

Away

10/14/2021

Tampa Bay

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
27
2021

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

