Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High

Denver and Philadelphia Stats

The Broncos score 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (24.2).

The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9), than the Eagles allow per contest (354.1).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).

The Eagles rack up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos surrender (17).

The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos give up.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 10 takeaways.

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards while connecting on 70.2% of his passes (200-for-285), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions (240.3 yards per game).

Melvin Gordon III has racked up a team-leading 477 yards (53 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 18.1 receiving yards, hauling in 20 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has 41 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (65.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malik Reed has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding two TFL and 22 tackles.

Kareem Jackson's 59 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Justin Simmons has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles, one TFL, and eight passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Surtain Jr. CB Knee Questionable Caden Sterns S Shoulder Questionable Baron Browning LB Back Questionable Malik Reed OLB Hip Questionable Mike Boone RB Hip Questionable Tim Patrick WR Knee Questionable Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee Questionable Bobby Massie OT Ankle Out Shelby Harris DE Illness Questionable Dalton Risner OG Foot Questionable Garett Bolles OT Ankle Out McTelvin Agim DT Knee Questionable Mike Purcell NT Thumb Full Participation In Practice Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

This year Jalen Hurts has recorded 1,981 passing yards (220.1 per game) while going 168-for-273 (61.5%) and throwing for 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 494 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has been targeted 62 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 537 yards (59.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 43 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 77 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 33 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended nine this season.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Sweat DE Concussion Questionable Andre Dillard OT Knee Questionable Devonta Smith WR Elbow Limited Participation In Practice JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Darius Slay CB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Rodney McLeod S Neck Did Not Participate In Practice Avonte Maddox CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Browns L 17-14 Away 10/31/2021 Washington W 17-10 Home 11/7/2021 Cowboys W 30-16 Away 11/14/2021 Eagles - Home 11/28/2021 Chargers - Home 12/5/2021 Chiefs - Away 12/12/2021 Lions - Home

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Las Vegas L 33-22 Away 10/31/2021 Detroit W 44-6 Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles L 27-24 Home 11/14/2021 Denver - Away 11/21/2021 New Orleans - Home 11/28/2021 New York - Away 12/5/2021 New York - Away

