Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Eagles

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Denver and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Broncos score 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (24.2).
    • The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9), than the Eagles allow per contest (354.1).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
    • The Eagles rack up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos surrender (17).
    • The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos give up.
    • The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 10 takeaways.

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards while connecting on 70.2% of his passes (200-for-285), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions (240.3 yards per game).
    • Melvin Gordon III has racked up a team-leading 477 yards (53 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 18.1 receiving yards, hauling in 20 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Courtland Sutton has 41 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (65.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Reed has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding two TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson's 59 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Justin Simmons has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles, one TFL, and eight passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Patrick Surtain Jr.

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Caden Sterns

    S

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Baron Browning

    LB

    Back

    Questionable

    Malik Reed

    OLB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Mike Boone

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Tim Patrick

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Albert Okwuegbunam

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Bobby Massie

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Dalton Risner

    OG

    Foot

    Questionable

    Garett Bolles

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    McTelvin Agim

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Mike Purcell

    NT

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kendall Hinton

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eagles Impact Players

    • This year Jalen Hurts has recorded 1,981 passing yards (220.1 per game) while going 168-for-273 (61.5%) and throwing for 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 494 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Devonta Smith has been targeted 62 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 537 yards (59.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 77 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 33 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended nine this season.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Josh Sweat

    DE

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Andre Dillard

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Devonta Smith

    WR

    Elbow

    Limited Participation In Practice

    JJ Arcega-Whiteside

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darius Slay

    CB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rodney McLeod

    S

    Neck

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Avonte Maddox

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Browns

    L 17-14

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    W 17-10

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Cowboys

    W 30-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 33-22

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Detroit

    W 44-6

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 27-24

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
