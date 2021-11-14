Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Denver and Philadelphia Stats
- The Broncos score 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per matchup (24.2).
- The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9), than the Eagles allow per contest (354.1).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
- The Eagles rack up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos surrender (17).
- The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos give up.
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 10 takeaways.
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards while connecting on 70.2% of his passes (200-for-285), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions (240.3 yards per game).
- Melvin Gordon III has racked up a team-leading 477 yards (53 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 18.1 receiving yards, hauling in 20 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
- Courtland Sutton has 41 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (65.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Malik Reed has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding two TFL and 22 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson's 59 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- Justin Simmons has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles, one TFL, and eight passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Patrick Surtain Jr.
CB
Knee
Questionable
Caden Sterns
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Baron Browning
LB
Back
Questionable
Malik Reed
OLB
Hip
Questionable
Mike Boone
RB
Hip
Questionable
Tim Patrick
WR
Knee
Questionable
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Knee
Questionable
Bobby Massie
OT
Ankle
Out
Shelby Harris
DE
Illness
Questionable
Dalton Risner
OG
Foot
Questionable
Garett Bolles
OT
Ankle
Out
McTelvin Agim
DT
Knee
Questionable
Mike Purcell
NT
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Kendall Hinton
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Eagles Impact Players
- This year Jalen Hurts has recorded 1,981 passing yards (220.1 per game) while going 168-for-273 (61.5%) and throwing for 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has added a team-high 494 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.
- Devonta Smith has been targeted 62 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 537 yards (59.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with six sacks and has added seven TFL and 43 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 77 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 33 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended nine this season.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Josh Sweat
DE
Concussion
Questionable
Andre Dillard
OT
Knee
Questionable
Devonta Smith
WR
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Slay
CB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rodney McLeod
S
Neck
Did Not Participate In Practice
Avonte Maddox
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Browns
L 17-14
Away
10/31/2021
Washington
W 17-10
Home
11/7/2021
Cowboys
W 30-16
Away
11/14/2021
Eagles
-
Home
11/28/2021
Chargers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
12/12/2021
Lions
-
Home
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Las Vegas
L 33-22
Away
10/31/2021
Detroit
W 44-6
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
L 27-24
Home
11/14/2021
Denver
-
Away
11/21/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
11/28/2021
New York
-
Away
12/5/2021
New York
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.