The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-7) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost seven straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream on fuboTV:

Philadelphia and Detroit Stats

The Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions surrender (28.6).

The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions allow per outing (383).

The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles give up (26.4).

The Lions average 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up (359.1).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) and a 61.2% completion percentage (148-for-242) while firing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads his team with 361 yards on the ground on 66 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 51.6 yards per game.

Devonta Smith has 32 catches (53 targets) and paces his team with 406 receiving yards (58 ypg) and one touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding seven TFL and 39 tackles.

Alex Singleton has totaled 74 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 29 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Landon Dickerson OL Hip Full Participation In Practice Ryan Kerrigan DE Groin Full Participation In Practice Zech McPhearson CB Hamstring Out Anthony Harris S Hands Doubtful Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Back Questionable Jason Kelce C Foot Full Participation In Practice Lane Johnson OT Rest Full Participation In Practice Jack Anderson OG Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Devonta Smith WR Headache Full Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Rest Full Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has thrown for 1,773 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (253.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards.

Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-high 312 rushing yards (44.6 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 21 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 44 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with three interceptions and has added 25 tackles and four passes defended.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trey Flowers OLB Knee Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Thigh Questionable Jerry Jacobs CB Illness Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Groin Questionable AJ Parker CB Neck Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jason Cabinda FB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Panthers W 21-18 Away 10/14/2021 Buccaneers L 28-22 Home 10/24/2021 Raiders L 33-22 Away 10/31/2021 Lions - Away 11/7/2021 Chargers - Home 11/14/2021 Broncos - Away 11/21/2021 Saints - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Minnesota L 19-17 Away 10/17/2021 Cincinnati L 34-11 Home 10/24/2021 Los Angeles L 28-19 Away 10/31/2021 Philadelphia - Home 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland - Away 11/25/2021 Chicago - Home

