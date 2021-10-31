How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-7) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost seven straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Ford Field
Philadelphia and Detroit Stats
- The Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions surrender (28.6).
- The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions allow per outing (383).
- The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
- The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles give up (26.4).
- The Lions average 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up (359.1).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) and a 61.2% completion percentage (148-for-242) while firing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads his team with 361 yards on the ground on 66 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 51.6 yards per game.
- Devonta Smith has 32 catches (53 targets) and paces his team with 406 receiving yards (58 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Javon Hargrave has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding seven TFL and 39 tackles.
- Alex Singleton has totaled 74 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 29 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Landon Dickerson
OL
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Ryan Kerrigan
DE
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Zech McPhearson
CB
Hamstring
Out
Anthony Harris
S
Hands
Doubtful
Javon Hargrave
DT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
WR
Back
Questionable
Jason Kelce
C
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Jack Anderson
OG
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Devonta Smith
WR
Headache
Full Participation In Practice
Fletcher Cox
DT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has thrown for 1,773 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (253.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards.
- Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-high 312 rushing yards (44.6 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 21 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 44 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with three interceptions and has added 25 tackles and four passes defended.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trey Flowers
OLB
Knee
Questionable
Jamaal Williams
RB
Thigh
Questionable
Jerry Jacobs
CB
Illness
Questionable
D'Andre Swift
RB
Groin
Questionable
AJ Parker
CB
Neck
Questionable
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Cabinda
FB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Panthers
W 21-18
Away
10/14/2021
Buccaneers
L 28-22
Home
10/24/2021
Raiders
L 33-22
Away
10/31/2021
Lions
-
Away
11/7/2021
Chargers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Broncos
-
Away
11/21/2021
Saints
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Minnesota
L 19-17
Away
10/17/2021
Cincinnati
L 34-11
Home
10/24/2021
Los Angeles
L 28-19
Away
10/31/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
-
Home
