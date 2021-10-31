Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) visit a struggling Detroit Lions (0-7) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The Lions have lost seven straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Eagles

    Philadelphia and Detroit Stats

    • The Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions surrender (28.6).
    • The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7), than the Lions allow per outing (383).
    • The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
    • The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles give up (26.4).
    • The Lions average 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up (359.1).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has 1,716 passing yards (245.1 per game) and a 61.2% completion percentage (148-for-242) while firing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads his team with 361 yards on the ground on 66 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 51.6 yards per game.
    • Devonta Smith has 32 catches (53 targets) and paces his team with 406 receiving yards (58 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Javon Hargrave has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding seven TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton has totaled 74 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 29 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Landon Dickerson

    OL

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ryan Kerrigan

    DE

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Zech McPhearson

    CB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Anthony Harris

    S

    Hands

    Doubtful

    Javon Hargrave

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    JJ Arcega-Whiteside

    WR

    Back

    Questionable

    Jason Kelce

    C

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lane Johnson

    OT

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jack Anderson

    OG

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Devonta Smith

    WR

    Headache

    Full Participation In Practice

    Fletcher Cox

    DT

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has thrown for 1,773 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (253.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards.
    • Jamaal Williams has churned out a team-high 312 rushing yards (44.6 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Alex Anzalone has racked up 44 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with three interceptions and has added 25 tackles and four passes defended.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trey Flowers

    OLB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jamaal Williams

    RB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Jerry Jacobs

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Groin

    Questionable

    AJ Parker

    CB

    Neck

    Questionable

    T.J. Hockenson

    TE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jason Cabinda

    FB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Panthers

    W 21-18

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 28-22

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Raiders

    L 33-22

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Minnesota

    L 19-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 34-11

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 28-19

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
