Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are hoping to rise above the expectations many have set for them in 2021. Can they put together a successful year or will it be a year of pain for Philly?

A new era of football is set to begin for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL season. Gone is longtime starter Carson Wentz and in at starting quarterback is second-year signal-caller Jalen Hurts. Doug Pederson is also gone, with the Eagles hiring former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to replace him.

There has been a breath of fresh air in the City of Brother Love with some of the moves that they have made this offseason.

In addition to the moves at quarterback and head coach, the Eagles also let two wide receivers walk. Over the last two years, both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson have been unable to stay healthy. Their injuries have led to major disappointments from the position.

To help replace them, the Eagles used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Alabama star and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith. During the 2020 season with the Crimson Tide, Smith racked up 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. There is no question that he will have an impact on the Eagles' new-look offense.

Now we must shift our attention back to the quarterback position. Hurts will enter his first full year as a starter after completing 52 percent of his pass attempts for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions in limited playing time, while also picking up 354 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Plenty of critics don't think Hurts is the long-term answer for the Eagles under center. However, the team certainly has faith in his ability. It will be fun to see what development Hurts has made throughout his first full offseason as the projected starter.

Defensively, the Eagles went out and made two big additions to their secondary. Steven Nelson and Anthony Harris were signed to fill the major holes that hurt the defense last year. Both players are capable starters and will provide major upgrades on the defensive side of the ball.

Are the Eagles going to be a Super Bowl contender? Probably not, but they certainly aren't going to be a pushover football team either. Philadelphia will win some games, but they are still somewhat in a rebuilding phase.

No matter what the Eagles' final record ends up being, and they might just shock all of us and be a playoff football team, they are going to be fun to watch. The offense with Hurts, Smith, and running back Miles Sanders will be exciting and the defense is much improved. Things are heading in the right direction for Philadelphia.

