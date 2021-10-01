Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 54.5

Kansas City and Philadelphia Stats

The Chiefs rack up 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).

The Chiefs rack up 97.7 more yards per game (413.0) than the Eagles give up per contest (315.3).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (1).

This year the Eagles average 10.4 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Chiefs give up (31.7).

The Eagles rack up 53.7 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Chiefs give up (430.0).

This year the Eagles have two turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (4).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 940 yards (78-for-111), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (313.3 yards per game). He's also carried the football 10 times for a team-high 66 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has picked up a team-high 189 rushing yards (63.0 per game).

Travis Kelce has reeled in 20 passes for a team-high 289 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 96.3 receiving yards per game.

Chris Jones has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and six tackles.

Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has collected 23 tackles and 2.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Chris Jones: Questionable (Groin)

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 780 passing yards (260.0 per game), five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 179 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Quez Watkins has racked up seven catches for 186 yards, best on his team. He averages 62.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Alex Singleton leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 28 tackles over the current campaign.

Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Foot), Trevor Williams: Out (Rib), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Doubtful (Calf), Avonte Maddox: Out (Ankle), Jason Peters: Questionable (Foot), DeSean Jackson: Out (Hamstring)

