How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas and Philadelphia Stats
- This year, the Raiders score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
- The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (345.3).
- This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).
- This season the Eagles rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (24).
- The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346) than the Raiders give up per matchup (353.3).
- This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 1,946 yards while connecting on 64.2% of his passes (149-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (324.3 yards per game).
- Josh Jacobs has run for a team-best 175 yards (29.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Henry Ruggs III has 20 receptions for a team-high 445 yards (74.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Maxx Crosby leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 16 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman has collected 73 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 46 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended six this season.
Raiders Injury Report
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game), eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 300 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns.
- Devonta Smith has 27 catches (44 targets) and paces his team with 345 receiving yards (57.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Javon Hargrave has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding seven TFL and 32 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 65 tackles make him the team's leading tackler.
- Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rick Lovato
LS
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
Jason Kelce
C
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Derek Barnett
DE
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Harris
S
Hands
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/4/2021
Chargers
L 28-14
Away
10/10/2021
Bears
L 20-9
Home
10/17/2021
Broncos
W 34-24
Away
10/24/2021
Eagles
-
Home
11/7/2021
Giants
-
Away
11/14/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bengals
-
Home
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Kansas City
L 42-30
Home
10/10/2021
Carolina
W 21-18
Away
10/14/2021
Tampa Bay
L 28-22
Home
10/24/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/31/2021
Detroit
-
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
11/14/2021
Denver
-
Away
