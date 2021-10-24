Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas and Philadelphia Stats

This year, the Raiders score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).

The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (345.3).

This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).

This season the Eagles rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (24).

The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346) than the Raiders give up per matchup (353.3).

This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 1,946 yards while connecting on 64.2% of his passes (149-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (324.3 yards per game).

Josh Jacobs has run for a team-best 175 yards (29.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Henry Ruggs III has 20 receptions for a team-high 445 yards (74.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Maxx Crosby leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 16 tackles.

Denzel Perryman has collected 73 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 46 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended six this season.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status - - - -

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game), eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 300 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has 27 catches (44 targets) and paces his team with 345 receiving yards (57.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding seven TFL and 32 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 65 tackles make him the team's leading tackler.

Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rick Lovato LS Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Lane Johnson OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jason Kelce C Foot Limited Participation In Practice Derek Barnett DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Harris S Hands Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/4/2021 Chargers L 28-14 Away 10/10/2021 Bears L 20-9 Home 10/17/2021 Broncos W 34-24 Away 10/24/2021 Eagles - Home 11/7/2021 Giants - Away 11/14/2021 Chiefs - Home 11/21/2021 Bengals - Home

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Kansas City L 42-30 Home 10/10/2021 Carolina W 21-18 Away 10/14/2021 Tampa Bay L 28-22 Home 10/24/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/31/2021 Detroit - Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Home 11/14/2021 Denver - Away

Regional restrictions apply.