    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Eagles

    Las Vegas and Philadelphia Stats

    • This year, the Raiders score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
    • The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (345.3).
    • This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).
    • This season the Eagles rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (24).
    • The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346) than the Raiders give up per matchup (353.3).
    • This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has thrown for 1,946 yards while connecting on 64.2% of his passes (149-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (324.3 yards per game).
    • Josh Jacobs has run for a team-best 175 yards (29.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Henry Ruggs III has 20 receptions for a team-high 445 yards (74.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Maxx Crosby leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 16 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman has collected 73 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 46 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended six this season.

    Raiders Injury Report

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game), eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 300 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Devonta Smith has 27 catches (44 targets) and paces his team with 345 receiving yards (57.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Javon Hargrave has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding seven TFL and 32 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 65 tackles make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    Rick Lovato

    LS

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Lane Johnson

    OT

    Rest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jason Kelce

    C

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Derek Barnett

    DE

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Anthony Harris

    S

    Hands

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/4/2021

    Chargers

    L 28-14

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Bears

    L 20-9

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Broncos

    W 34-24

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Kansas City

    L 42-30

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Carolina

    W 21-18

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 28-22

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

