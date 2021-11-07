Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -1 49.5

Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats

The Chargers score just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles give up (23.9).

The Chargers average 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (342.8).

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced eight.

This season the Eagles score just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers give up (25.3).

The Eagles collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers give up (362.6).

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has recorded 1,994 passing yards (284.9 per game) while completing 179 of 281 passes (63.7%), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has tacked on 81 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 11.6 per game.

Austin Ekeler has taken 84 carries for a team-leading 420 rushing yards (60.0 YPG) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 33 passes for 302 yards with three touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Mike Williams has 35 catches (61 targets) and paces his team with 517 receiving yards (73.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

This season Derwin James has totaled 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kyzir White has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Chargers Injuries: Troymaine Pope: Doubtful (Concussion), Jahleel Addae: Questionable (Hamstring), Joey Bosa: Doubtful (Concussion), Casey Hayward Jr.: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Isaac Rochell: Questionable (Neck), Keenan Allen: Questionable (Illness), Brandon Facyson: Questionable (Illness), Trai Turner: Questionable (Groin)

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,819 passing yards (227.4 per game), 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 432 rushing yards on 73 carries with five touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has been targeted 56 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 421 yards (52.6 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.

Javon Hargrave has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 7.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 74 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.