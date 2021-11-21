Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the road to match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Favorite Spread Total Eagles -2.5 42.5

Philadelphia and New Orleans Stats

The Eagles put up 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints allow per outing (19.8).

The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1), than the Saints give up per contest (337.8).

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

This year the Saints average just 1.6 more points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allow (23.1).

The Saints rack up 29.5 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles allow (350.6).

The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Eagles Impact Players

This season Jalen Hurts has recorded 2,159 passing yards (215.9 yards per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 549 rushing yards on 96 attempts (plus five scores), averaging 54.9 yards per game.

Devonta Smith has 42 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the team with 603 receiving yards (60.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

Javon Hargrave has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Alex Singleton has totaled 77 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Darius Slay has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injuries: Rudy Ford: Out (Hamstring)

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has passed for 706 yards (60-of-104), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (78.4 yards per game).

Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (58.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

Deonte Harris has 24 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 407 receiving yards (45.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Davenport has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Demario Davis has totaled 65 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 15 tackles and five passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Marshon Lattimore: Questionable (Abdomen), Josh Hill: Out (Concussion), Dwayne Washington: Out (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.