The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) hit the road for a NFC East clash against the New York Giants (3-7) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia and New York Stats

The Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (27) than the Giants allow (24.6).

The Eagles rack up 352.8 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 375.4 the Giants give up per contest.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).

The Giants put up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).

The Giants rack up 322.8 yards per game, 25.3 fewer yards than the 348.1 the Eagles give up.

The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,306 yards (197-for-320), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (209.6 YPG). He's also carried the football 114 times for a team-high 618 yards and eight scores, averaging 56.2 yards per game.

Devonta Smith has been targeted 74 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 664 yards (60.4 ypg) while also scoring four touchdowns.

Javon Hargrave has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 48 tackles.

Alex Singleton has racked up 84 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Darius Slay has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles, four TFL, and five passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tay Gowan CB Quad Questionable Jordan Howard RB Knee Out Josh Sweat DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jason Kelce C Rest Full Participation In Practice Lane Johnson OT Rest Full Participation In Practice Shaun Bradley LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Darius Slay CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Rest Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

This year Daniel Jones has recorded 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) while going 213-for-331 (64.4%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has added a team-high 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Devontae Booker has run for a team-leading 330 yards on 88 carries (33 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Kadarius Toney has been targeted 48 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 392 yards (39.2 per game).

This season Leonard Williams leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 53 tackles.

This season Tae Crowder has racked up 73 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 53 tackles and seven passes defended 10 this season.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Nate Ebner DB Knee Out Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable Kaden Smith TE Knee Out Sterling Shepard WR Quad Out John Ross WR Quad Questionable Kyle Rudolph TE Ankle Doubtful Kadarius Toney WR Quad Doubtful Cullen Gillaspia FB Calf Out Lorenzo Carter LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Adoree' Jackson DB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Chargers L 27-24 Home 11/14/2021 Broncos W 30-13 Away 11/21/2021 Saints W 40-29 Home 11/28/2021 Giants - Away 12/5/2021 Jets - Away 12/19/2021 Washington - Home 12/26/2021 Giants - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/1/2021 Kansas City L 20-17 Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas W 23-16 Home 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay L 30-10 Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia - Home 12/5/2021 Miami - Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/19/2021 Dallas - Home

