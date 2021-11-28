Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) tosses a t-shirt to a fan after his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) tosses a t-shirt to a fan after his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) hit the road for a NFC East clash against the New York Giants (3-7) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

    Philadelphia and New York Stats

    • The Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (27) than the Giants allow (24.6).
    • The Eagles rack up 352.8 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 375.4 the Giants give up per contest.
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).
    • The Giants put up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).
    • The Giants rack up 322.8 yards per game, 25.3 fewer yards than the 348.1 the Eagles give up.
    • The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,306 yards (197-for-320), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (209.6 YPG). He's also carried the football 114 times for a team-high 618 yards and eight scores, averaging 56.2 yards per game.
    • Devonta Smith has been targeted 74 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 664 yards (60.4 ypg) while also scoring four touchdowns.
    • Javon Hargrave has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton has racked up 84 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Darius Slay has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles, four TFL, and five passes defended.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tay Gowan

    CB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Jordan Howard

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Josh Sweat

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jason Kelce

    C

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lane Johnson

    OT

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shaun Bradley

    LB

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darius Slay

    CB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Fletcher Cox

    DT

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • This year Daniel Jones has recorded 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) while going 213-for-331 (64.4%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has added a team-high 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has run for a team-leading 330 yards on 88 carries (33 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
    • Kadarius Toney has been targeted 48 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 392 yards (39.2 per game).
    • This season Leonard Williams leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 53 tackles.
    • This season Tae Crowder has racked up 73 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 53 tackles and seven passes defended 10 this season.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Nate Ebner

    DB

    Knee

    Out

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Kaden Smith

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Quad

    Out

    John Ross

    WR

    Quad

    Questionable

    Kyle Rudolph

    TE

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Quad

    Doubtful

    Cullen Gillaspia

    FB

    Calf

    Out

    Lorenzo Carter

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adoree' Jackson

    DB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Chargers

    L 27-24

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Broncos

    W 30-13

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saints

    W 40-29

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    L 20-17

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 23-16

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 30-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    5 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    5 minutes ago
    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    1 hour ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy