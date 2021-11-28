How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) hit the road for a NFC East clash against the New York Giants (3-7) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia and New York Stats
- The Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (27) than the Giants allow (24.6).
- The Eagles rack up 352.8 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 375.4 the Giants give up per contest.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).
- The Giants put up 18.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Eagles allow (23.6).
- The Giants rack up 322.8 yards per game, 25.3 fewer yards than the 348.1 the Eagles give up.
- The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,306 yards (197-for-320), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (209.6 YPG). He's also carried the football 114 times for a team-high 618 yards and eight scores, averaging 56.2 yards per game.
- Devonta Smith has been targeted 74 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 664 yards (60.4 ypg) while also scoring four touchdowns.
- Javon Hargrave has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 48 tackles.
- Alex Singleton has racked up 84 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Darius Slay has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles, four TFL, and five passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tay Gowan
CB
Quad
Questionable
Jordan Howard
RB
Knee
Out
Josh Sweat
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jason Kelce
C
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Shaun Bradley
LB
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Slay
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Fletcher Cox
DT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- This year Daniel Jones has recorded 2,226 passing yards (222.6 per game) while going 213-for-331 (64.4%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has added a team-high 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
- Devontae Booker has run for a team-leading 330 yards on 88 carries (33 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
- Kadarius Toney has been targeted 48 times and has 35 catches, leading his team with 392 yards (39.2 per game).
- This season Leonard Williams leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 53 tackles.
- This season Tae Crowder has racked up 73 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 53 tackles and seven passes defended 10 this season.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Nate Ebner
DB
Knee
Out
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Out
Sterling Shepard
WR
Quad
Out
John Ross
WR
Quad
Questionable
Kyle Rudolph
TE
Ankle
Doubtful
Kadarius Toney
WR
Quad
Doubtful
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Calf
Out
Lorenzo Carter
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Adoree' Jackson
DB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Chargers
L 27-24
Home
11/14/2021
Broncos
W 30-13
Away
11/21/2021
Saints
W 40-29
Home
11/28/2021
Giants
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/26/2021
Giants
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Kansas City
L 20-17
Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
W 23-16
Home
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
L 30-10
Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
12/5/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
-
Home
